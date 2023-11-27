Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses Britney Spears and Her Relationship Status, Says 'I love My Sister'

In the latest episode of the UK reality show, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, addressed the status of her relationship with her sister Britney Spears. When asked by TV presenter Fred Sirieix about whether the famous sisters get along, Lynn Spears responded with a simple yet affirming statement: “I love my sister.”

While Jamie remained discreet about the current dynamics between her and the Toxic singer, she expressed admiration for her sister's influence on her childhood. "Anything my sister did, I always thought was the best," she reminisced. "When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything, I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best,'" as reported by Page Six.

This sentiment of unwavering support is consistent with Jamie's past statements. Addressing the backlash she received for not immediately speaking out during Britney's court testimony in June 2021, Jamie asserted her longstanding support for her sister. "I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a [Free Britney] hashtag, and I’ll support her long after," she conveyed in an Instagram post.

In a 2022 conversation with PEOPLE coinciding with the publication of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie disclosed that she had been approached to participate in Britney's conservatorship as an adult. However, she politely declined the opportunity. Official court records reveal that Jamie was designated as the trustee of Britney's substantial estate in 2018 but opted not to assume the role.

In a January 2022 appearance on Good Morning America, Jamie claimed to have taken proactive measures to assist Britney during her conservatorship. "I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so," she stated. "I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family."

However, the sisters' relationship has faced public turbulence, with Britney expressing dissatisfaction with her family's role in her life. In her October memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney accused Jamie of capitalizing on her struggles, stating, "As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it," Britney wrote, referring to Things I Should Have Said. "She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous," Britney added.

Despite these challenges, when directly questioned on the reality show about her current relationship with Britney, she succinctly replied, "I love my sister." The Spears sisters, who once collaborated on projects and supported each other in their careers, have seen a strain in their relationship in recent years, particularly surrounding the end of Britney's 13-year conservatorship.

