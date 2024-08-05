Kim Kardashian Had 'Initiated' Affair With Ex-Husband Kanye West While Dating Reggie Bush: Report

Kim Kardashian seemed to have 'manifested' Kanye West even while still dating her ex Reggie Bush. The rapper and the reality star took wedding vows in May 2014, and the couple were in a two-year courtship prior. However, it was reported that The Kardashians star was fond of Ye and found him attractive while still in a relationship with Bush.

Image Source: Getty Images | Mike Coppola

The SKIMS founder had reportedly been sending messages to West during her three-year on-again-off-again relationship with Bush, which finally ended in 2010, as reported by Radar Online. Apparently, she attempted to begin the dating process with Ye many times. A source close to Kardashian revealed, "Kim attempted several times to initiate an affair with Kanye and even was busted by Reggie for it... It led to a couple of their short-term break-ups." However, the fashion mogul smartly dodged these allegations of having 'secret encounters' with the Yeezy owner.

Having said that, sources close to her confirmed, "Even Kim herself admits that while she loved Reggie, she was obsessed with Kanye because she found him fashionable and exciting in a way that Reggie just wasn't." The billionaire was smitten by West. But a source later clarified how this impacted the ex-power couple: "She is absolutely one-hundred percent not in contact with Reggie, despite crossing paths with him... She even lets Kanye look at her phone every night to put his doubts at ease."

But it wasn't just Kardashian who attempted to woo Ye. Apparently, the rapper also spent around nine years convincing Kardashian to date him despite being in a committed relationship with Amber Rose. The 'crazy-in-love' Ye went so far as to put himself next to her in the annual Kardashian/Jenner family Christmas card and sent it to the 42-year-old professing his love, as per Daily Mail. His excuse was, "I just dreamed about being next to her." West's girlfriend at the time, Rose, alleged the ex-couple cheated while they both were in a relationship. The American model accused Kardashian of calling, texting, and sending pictures to West.

"Kim is one of the main reasons why me and Kanye are not together," said Rose. "She's a home wrecker! They were both cheating on me and Reggie with each other," she added. The 39-year-old even demanded an explanation through an e-mail. "She was sending pictures, and I was like, 'Kim, just stop. Don't be that person." However, Rose received no response. "I thought at least she'd be woman enough to respond to me," said Rose. "She never responded."

The cheating allegations were resuscitated when Myla Sinanaj posted a series of Twitter rants. Her tweets alleged she witnessed West entering Kardashian's suite at 2 AM while she was still with Bush, per Daily Mail. "I was the one making Kanye keys to her suit at 2 AM!!! Back when she was supposed to be with the love of her life, Reggie Bush, right??" Sinanaj claimed in 2013. She concluded her rant, "My advice to Kanye is 'if they cheat with you, they cheat on you.' Remember that sh*t."

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 30, 2023. It has since been updated.