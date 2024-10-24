Britney Spears Confesses She Got 'Married' in Bizarre Video — And It's Not Someone You'd Expect

Britney Spears has shared that she married herself and that it has been a great decision. The "Princess of Pop" recently shared a short video clip of herself in a wedding slip dress and veil. The post shared on her Instagram handle was captioned, "The day I married myself … Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!" The pop star appeared happy as she smiled and posed in her white attire.

Spears did nude makeup with smokey black eyes and black pointed heels. As Sting's track Fields of Gold played in the background, she fixed her dress in front of the camera. The post comes after Spears shared that she was completely single. Earlier this year in May, her divorce from her ex-husband Sam Asghari was finalized, as reported by Express.

The two got married after Spears won her lawsuit against the conservatorship rights of her father. The former couple was first linked in late 2016 but they split up in 2022 due to 'irreconcilable differences.' The court papers, according to People, revealed that their marriage 'led to the irremediable breakdown,' which made it 'impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife.' However, when the singer released her memoir The Woman In Me, Asghar cheered for her and wished her great success in life.

Previously, Spears was married to Kevin Federline, who was her former backup dancer. Federline and Spears also welcomed two adorable sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. Presently, if certain reports are to be believed, then the sons have been estranged from their pop star mum after she split from Federline in 2007. For those who. may not know, the divorce was filed in 2006 and the couple cited irreconcilable differences for it.

Later Federline hinted a trouble in their marriage by saying, "Having two kids and trying to do all the business and everything, it’s not easy. It’s tough but we will make it through this. We’re a superpower." Spears and Federline were to co-parent their sons after they split but the same year, she had to be hospitalized involuntarily twice for her mental health issues. This led her to give in to her father's conservatorship right over her.

Federline's attorney Kaplan later shared his client's thoughts about his ex-wife's testimony of conservatorship in 2021. "[Kevin] certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it's the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship," Kaplan said. As of now, Spears is not in close touch with her sons, who live with their father.