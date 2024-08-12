When a 'Bored' Britney Spears Married Childhood Friend 'As a Joke', Who Was in Love With Her

Britney Spears appears to have a huge fan base of her fans across the globe. But the "Princess of Pop" is not just loved for her music but also her fun antiques. Among them is the moment when the Oops I Did It Again hitmaker got married in Vegas for just 55 hours.

Spears married the well-known face of the NBC rom-com television show Friends' Jason Alexander. Alexander, who is also Spears' childhood friend became the pop musician's first husband only to file for annulment hours later during their New Year's Las Vegas trip. Noting the details of her shortest marriage, the 90s singing sensation wrote in her memoir, The Woman In Me, the two reached the decision. According to Time, she wrote, "He and I got s***faced. I don’t even remember that night at all, but from what I’ve pieced together, he and I lounged around the hotel room and stayed up late watching movies - Mona Lisa Smile and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre - then had the brilliant idea of going to A Little White Chapel at three thirty in the morning." Clarifying that the marriage happened only because she was "bored and drunk" and not because they fell in love Spears further wrote.

20 years ago, britney spears married her childhood friend jason alexander for 55 hours, “I was just honestly very drunk, and probably very bored.” pic.twitter.com/4XRmg4JKsw — popculture (@notgwendalupe) January 1, 2024

"People have asked me if I loved him. To be clear: he and I were not in love. I was just honestly very drunk - and probably, in a more general sense at that time in my life, very bored," Spears continued. Revealing how her family reacted to the news, she wrote, "They made way too big a deal out of innocent fun. Everybody has a different perspective on it, but I didn’t take it that seriously. I thought a goof-around Vegas wedding was something people might do as a joke. Then my family came and acted like I’d started World War III. I cried the whole rest of the time I was in Las Vegas," as reported by the Independent.

This is why Britney Spears REALLY married Jason Alexander. https://t.co/ra7AArkc2q pic.twitter.com/Q9OhLrg6A6 — E! News (@enews) October 24, 2023

Expressing how she felt controlled by her family during that time, she shared how the family immediately visited her and questioned her decision. "My family was so against the wedding that I started to think maybe I’d accidentally committed a brilliant act," she wrote. "Because I realised: something about me being under their control and not having a stronger connection to someone else had become very, very important to them... Perhaps it’s worth mentioning that, by this point, I was supporting them financially," the singer concluded.

Back in 2012, discussing the details, Alexander told ABC News, "It was just, you know, a friend asking a friend to come on a trip. She just came out and asked me. She was like, ‘Well, let’s get married.’ And I was like, ‘Sure. You know, let’s do this.’ I went with my feelings. I was in love with her… I feel like she felt the same way." Months after their annulment Spears married, Kevin Federline and gave birth to two sons.