‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Shines in Las Vegas After Intense Fight With Ex Kody Brown

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown recently vacationed in Las Vegas. The 54-year-old reality television celebrity was sighted in the 'Sin City' for a cancer awareness-fundraising event. This outing follows a fierce dispute with her ex-husband Kody Brown, which resulted in an abrupt halt in the filming of the popular reality series.

Janelle attended the "Fork Cancer" event alongside her was her daughter-in-law, Michelle, who is married to her son Logan and was involved in the event's planning, per The U.S. Sun. Janelle took to Instagram to share glimpses of her Vegas adventure, captioning the post, "Had such a wonderful night at the first Fork Cancer fundraiser. @_michellepetty was involved with the event and I wouldn’t have missed it. Fun company, great food and drinks, and the perfect Vegas location. Had a great chance to catch up with my dear friend @agelventertainment as well. Sadly Hunter couldn’t join us due to a work conflict."

Janelle was positively beaming under the neon lights of Las Vegas in the photographs shared on social media, oozing confidence and happiness. Janelle's choice of clothes for the evening drew a lot of attention from fans and viewers alike. She wore a stylish knee-length blue dress with a button-down front that complimented her sophisticated look wonderfully.

Janelle uploaded a video of herself at a late-night rooftop bar celebration. It showed her enjoying the bustling nightlife of Las Vegas. Many fans reacted to the video. One said, "You are SO radiant and beautiful, Janelle! I hope you see it and feel it! You seriously radiate light." "You look so happy! Congratulations on redefining your life," said another.

This comes after her intense fight with her ex-husband, Kody, which happened on camera. The heated dispute occurred during an episode of the reality television show Sister Wives, and Janelle eventually instructed producers to turn off the cameras.

Janelle and Kody were seated on a sofa in Arizona, when Janelle said, "I feel like I'm being gaslit," only to be cut off by Kody's retort, "You’re using that because I used the term." As the debate heated up, Kody accused Janelle of not following the rules and failing to accept responsibility. "Shut your f**king mouth and let me talk to you for a minute," she snapped. As tensions rose to their highest point, Janelle exclaimed, "F**k you." Kody slammed the door behind him, unable to contain his rage. The dramatic finale of their confrontation ended with Janelle instructing the producers to "Shut it off."

