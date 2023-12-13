‘The Voice’ Hosts a Special Taylor Swift-Themed Episode to Commemorate the Pop Star

In a star-studded episode on Monday, December 11, The Voice paid a musical tribute to none other than the iconic Taylor Swift. The live semi-finals tasked its contestants with the theme as they prepared and performed covers of Swift's chart-topping hits to reserve their spots in the contest, per UPROXX.

This musical homage follows in the footsteps of other shows like Dancing With The Stars, which recently featured a night of original choreography inspired by Swift's acclaimed The Eras Tour, and Celebrity Jeopardy, dedicating an entire category to the pop sensation in a recent episode. Adding a unique twist to the competition, The Voice had each aspiring artist perform not one but two songs— a solo track and a separate performance as part of a trio. The much-anticipated results of this dynamic challenge are set to be unveiled on the upcoming Tuesday night episode.

The Voice coaches covering 'Shake It Off' on the last episode of That's My Jam#TheVoice #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/OjNWKvDVz8 — Willow 💙 (@Willow1989tv) November 30, 2021

Niall Horan's team boasts the talents of Huntley, Nini Iris, and Mara Justine. Reba McEntire's team showcases Jordan Rainer, Jacquie Roar, and Ruby Leigh, while Gwen Stefani's lone representative is Bias. John Legend's team is represented by Mac Royals and Lila Forde. During Monday's episode, a standout moment occurred when Huntley, Lila Forde, and Mac Royals delivered a captivating rendition of Swift's Folklore single Exile. The trio skillfully navigated between the haunting upper and lower register moments originally sung by Bon Iver, with Forde's vocals gracefully intertwining with Swift's signature parts.

The trio's performance commenced against the backdrop of a striking red window, immediately setting the mood for a rendition of Taylor Swift's iconic tracks. Jacquie Roar, Mara Justine, and Nini opted for the 2017 hit, Don't Blame Me, from Swift's Reputation album. As The Voice continues its homage to the magic embedded in Swift's extensive discography, the anticipation among fans is reaching new heights.

Recently, when Swift was named TIME's Person of the Year, she expressed her gratitude to writer Sam Lansky by writing, "@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I’ve loved reading his pieces for over a decade. If you’ve ever been around him, you know he’s just the best type of person: Curious. Interested. Hilarious. Intriguing and intrigued."

I had to watch yesterdays episode of The Voice tonight bc of work, blown away that they did a Taylor Swift night omfg🥺 — Melia🧡 (@meliairie13) December 13, 2023

Swift continued, "I have tRuSt iSSueS when it comes to interviews but I couldn’t be happier that I did this one with him. I was blown away to see quotes from people I adore and admire like Stevie Nicks, Greta Gerwig, Shonda Rhimes, Phoebe Bridgers, Natalie Maines, Kenny Chesney, and Lucian Grainge. I was so happy he spoke to fans Madison and McCall who were so eloquent, loyal, and kind. I’m really reflecting on this year and all the years that led up to it. Can’t say thank you enough times,🥲" on her most recent Instagram post.

