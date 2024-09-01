Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's Relationship Had a Unsettling Detail Discovered By Fans

Britney Spears began dating Justin Timberlake when they both were at the peak of their career. By the time they ended their relationship in 2002, they had experienced a profound love and an unwanted pregnancy, according to the singer's autobiography, The Woman in Me. The choice Spears made to undergo an abortion was, in her words, "one of the most agonizing things" she had ever gone through. Following the shocking disclosure made by the Toxic singer, fans discovered a disturbing aspect of their strained relationship.

According to The Mirror, Spears is seen mentioning a specific name she had in mind for a daughter if she ever had one in an old video. The Circus singer wished to name her unborn child 'Brennan'. Ironically, a few years later, Timberlake gave his boxer dog the name 'Brennan,' which Spears has stated she would like to use for her future daughter. Fans called it petty and speculated that the Cry Me a River singer either picked the moniker purely as an homage to his former partner or out of malice.

As per People, Spear wrote in her book about her pregnancy, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated." “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young." She continued, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father. To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

In October 2021, Spears posted an unsettling video of herself dancing with a baby doll on Instagram. In the clip, she seems to be joking that she had a baby girl called 'Brennan'. Spears oddly captioned the post, "I had a baby y’all. I will be taking some time off shooting at home every day !!! Her nursery is beautiful and her name is Brennan. We even look alike!!! My first!!! I’m turning 40 this year. Age is nothing but a number but seriously growing up is the dumbest thing you’ll ever do so Play on my Friends!!"

According to The US Sun, the post came up after the Criminal singer's father Jamie Spears, 69, lost his position as her conservator after 13 years, leading to her being "freed" in a significant court triumph."Based on what I read in the filings, and I read everything. I do believe the suspension of Jamie Spears is in the best interest of Britney Spears. The current situation is unattainable. The court finds the toxic environment Jamie Spears has created needs to be removed today," Judge Brenda Penny said while terminating the conservatorship.