When Kim Kardashian Was Criticized By Fans for the Concerning Way She Treats Daughter North West

In the world of celebrity parenting, it's not uncommon for scrutiny and criticism to fall upon high-profile figures for the choices they make while raising their children. While Kanye West has often been at the receiving end of such scrutiny, recently, it was his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who found herself amid controversy regarding her parenting decisions, particularly concerning her treatment of their eldest daughter, North West.

The incident that sparked the latest round of criticism occurred when Kim shared a photo on her Instagram Story of a pink-colored pasta dish, attributing its creation to her 10-year-old daughter, North, per The Sun.

The dish, humorously dubbed "Barbie pasta" or "dragonfruit pasta," immediately drew attention and raised eyebrows among fans and critics alike. A significant portion of the criticism centered on the perception that Kim's post suggested a certain dynamic between her and North – one where North seemed to be in a role catering to her mother's desires.

Comments on the post expressed concern over this apparent pattern, questioning why North always appears to be orchestrating surprises and treats for her mother. Critics pointed out that it might be more appropriate for a parent to take the lead in such instances, rather than the other way around.

One comment summed up this sentiment, stating, "Why is it never, I thought it would be cute to have Barbie-themed pasta so asked Chef to make this for North before we saw the movie?" This sentiment reflects the perception that North may be indirectly fulfilling a surrogate partner's role in her mother's life, as mentioned by The Things.

Furthermore, a powerful critique labeled Kim's treatment of North as "creepy" and "codependent." This comment suggests an unsettling dynamic in their relationship, where boundaries may be blurred and age-appropriate independence may be compromised. It raises questions about whether Kim's actions might be inadvertently stifling North's individuality and growth.

This isn't the first time Kim has faced skepticism regarding her daughter's talents. In 2021, Kim proudly shared a painting attributed to North, then aged 7, a Bob Ross-inspired piece featuring a serene landscape with a lake, trees, and a snowy mountain. The complexity of the artwork led some to question whether a 7-year-old could genuinely produce such a masterpiece. Doubters even speculated that the piece might have been manipulated using Photoshop.

Kim vehemently defended her daughter's artistic abilities, asserting that North had been participating in a serious oil painting class that nurtured her creativity and skills. Kim's passionate response highlights the intense emotions that arise when parenting choices are questioned publicly.

The recent controversy over North's alleged creation of dragonfruit pasta has yet again drawn attention to Kim's parenting approach. It raises broader conversations about the balance between parent-child dynamics, age-appropriate responsibilities, and fostering independence in children.

While public figures like Kim Kardashian might be more exposed to such scrutiny, all parents need to reflect on how their actions might influence their children's sense of self and autonomy.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 23, 2023. It has since been updated.