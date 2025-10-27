Bride Sparks Reddit Backlash After Asking Sister to Change Hair Color for Wedding Photos

A would-be bride’s strange demands regarding the guests’ hair color for her wedding has been doing rounds on Reddit and netizens have varied opinions on this matter. Taking to sub-reddit Bridezillas, the bride’s sister posted what the bride-to-be wanted and also explained how she did not feel comfortable complying with her request.

The bride’s sister posted, “This morning she texted me saying, ‘I would love it if you didn’t have colored hair for my wedding’ because she’s ‘paying a lot of money for a photographer and don’t want bright colored hair being an eyesore in photos.”

This might come across a rather strange request and the bride’s sister has shown no signs of agreeing with the demand. She clearly mentioned, “I explain that I don’t want to put dark brown dye on previously bleached hair. The conversation ended with me saying that I’ll try to get my hair as dark as I can before the wedding and if she hates [it] she can just kick me out.”

Her response shows while she is concerned about her hair getting damaged, she is still ready for certain compromises for the wedding. Netizens weighed in with their opinions as some suggested that the sister can use a wig to hide her true hair color or use root spray.

However, the sister did not seem to be a fan of these suggestions as she clearly mentioned that she did not wish to use a lot of things on her hair, just to hide its color. She further stated, “I just think that if my sister wanted me to be in her wedding, we could come up with a compromise that doesn’t involve me frying my hair.”

As she asked for Redditors’ opinions on the same, some suggested the bride-to-be can pay the photographer extra to photoshop the sister’s hair so that it would match with her hair color. Some however suggested a stronger stance, saying that the sister’s demands were too much to deal with.

One user wrote, I’d decline to be in the wedding party and simply be a guest whose hair color can be what the guest wants it to be. How off-putting.”

Another one added, “I will never understand brides who want ‘loved ones’ to change their bodies for a wedding. If you don’t love someone as they are, why are you inviting them in the first place? Your wedding pictures aren’t supposed to be of models. They are supposed to be memories of a celebration with people you care about. If you care about hair color more than their feelings, you don’t deserve their love in the first place.”

With netizens coming up with various ways to deal with the issue, it was clear that the general opinion regarding the would-be bride’s demands was more or less the same. While almost everyone agreed what she wanted was a bit strange and a little too much, helpful suggestions also flooded the comment section showing how the general population tends to deal with such situations.