Reddit Users Call Out A Woman When She Called Her Friends Wedding Dress Ugly

A Reddit user posted about her wedding dress shopping experience with her friend and asked the users for a their opinion on the AITA forum. She went dress shopping with her friend Lily who was expecting her honest opinion. Many brides take their mother and friends for dress shopping so that they can choose the right one for their big day.

Now the Redditor is rethinking the reaction she gave for the dress the bride picked. She was shocked by the dress style. She mentioned the dress was not flattering. She tried to be diplomatic, but the bride was invested in the dress.

She tried to be supportive; however, after a while, she told her friend that it wasn’t the best choice for her. She suggested she try other dresses, but was dismissed. Moreover, the bride got upset and said, “I should have just kept my opinion to myself if I couldn’t be supportive.” The friend didn’t say those things out of negative emotions but she wanted the bride to look her best.

A redditor agreed with the friend and posted, “I don’t know about that, a true friend should not be a yes man. And praise their friend to high heavens when they think they are making a bad choice. It could easily end up being a situation where the bride looks at pictures of herself years from now and to “what the hell was I thinking, why didn’t anyone stop me?”.

The bride called her out for being rude as she implied the dress was ugly. She also blamed her for ruining the moment for her. Her reaction was valid as she was excited for her dress and now a negative opinion is attached to it. So she wasn’t like other bridezillas.

After the dress shopping, the bride is not speaking to her (we can’t blame her) and she thinks she was too harsh. However, at that time, she thought her opinion was correct. Reddit users sided with the bride, and one of them commented, “if the bride loves it, and you love her, you get on board for her sake.”

One user shared a positive comment she could have given that day, “You look SO happy and excited! I can’t wait to see it with the whole ensemble on your wedding day.”

Some of the users called her tactless. One commented. “There’s being honest; then there’s being blunt. Blunt can pack a punch, especially if it’s the dress she loves. Tact means not sharing everything you think.” The Reddit users shared the same sentiment as the bride and slammed the friend over her opinion.