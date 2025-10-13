Bridezilla Invites Her Bridesmaids to ‘Bachelorette Party’ Night Before Wedding—Makes Them Set Up Venue

A bridesmaid posted an unusual Birdezilla story on Reddit‘s “Wedding Shaming” forum. She gave a detailed account of her childhood friend inviting the bridesmaid to the bachelorette party one night before the wedding.

But that turned out to be the bridezilla’s scheme to make them decorate the wedding venue. They all spend six hours setting up the venue. The bridesmaids saw the first red flag when the bride had asked them for a potluck-style rehearsal dinner and then told them to bring an extra plate for later.

The redditor added, “Since we were supposed to be having her ‘bachelorette party,’ I was expecting to go out or at least order in a meal, but instead we had funky potluck leftovers. OK, fine, whatever — it was one meal, so I moved on.” The bride told them to make their bouquets, iron tablecloths and set up tables and chairs.

The post reads, “I get that budgets can be tight, but there was no warning that we were going to be put to work, and I was in a minidress and heels doing hard labor and moving furniture.” She was ready to party on the bachelorette, but instead was made to do such hard work. Moreover, during the wedding, there were no free drinks, and they had to pay.

On the other hand, the groomsmen had an open bar where the groom had already paid for it. A surprising bit of information for the bridesmaid was that the bride’s parents were rich and they organized a limo for the couple at the end of the ceremony. But since they were cheap, they asked the bridesmaids to tear down the venue at the end.

Meanwhile she added, “The groomsmen were blitzed and slinking away, and the other bridesmaids and I were so pissed. I finally just said no.” she went back with her parents and described the wedding to be the worst yet. She is no longer friends with the bride after such a cheap wedding.

Reddit users had huge feelings about the whole story. One commented, “I can’t believe she made the bridesmaids do all the work and then the groomsmen got free drinks and you did not. That is so incredibly impolite.”

One user put herself in the bridesmaid’s shoes and added, “I think I could maybe have tolerated most of this (only just), but being ordered to iron tablecloths and move furniture as if I were hired staff would have been my limit. So cheeky.” The third user was feeling sympathetic,” I wasn’t even there and reading it stressed me out like I was part of it.” One user joked, “You weren’t a bridesmaid, you were a roadie.”

Another Reddit user added, “OP, I am so glad you walked at the end of this wedding! You’re a guest at your friend’s wedding, and she and her family and parents expect you and the other bridesmaids to tear down the reception? You went above and beyond doing it the first time, plus doing the bridesmaid’s hair.”

Needless to say, the wedding was a flop, and the bridesmaid may not have called the host a bridezilla, but she does fit the description of being over-demanding of her guests.