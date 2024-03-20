Brad Pitt Paranoid About Losing Visitation Rights if He’s Seen With His Kids In Public

Brad Pitt married Angelina Jolie in a dreamy, romantic ceremony at their Chateau Miraval in France in 2014 in the presence of all six of their children. However, the couple soon filed for divorce in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences, and since then, have been caught up in an ugly legal battle.

In the middle of his custody dispute with Jolie, Pitt purposefully avoids being seen with his children to preserve his privacy and visiting privileges. As reported by The Things, to protect their relationship and privacy, the World War Z actor also wants his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

"He definitely doesn’t want to rock the boat regarding his visitation rights, which is why he closely guards their privacy and hasn’t even taken the children out in public, even though Angelina is seen with them relatively often,” a source exclusively told In Touch Weekly.

They added, “He doesn’t want to give her any ammunition that would jeopardize his seeing them...The ongoing custody battle with Angelina is as fragile as ever...[Angelina] still seems hell-bent on destroying him and has been scolded for jealously sabotaging his relationship with the kids in the past, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she tried again.” In the case he filed after Jolie sold her shares of their French winery to a Russian tycoon without his consent, Pitt accused his ex-wife of purposefully trying to damage his reputation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jun Sato

Meanwhile, Pitt's new girlfriend is open to the idea of signing an NDA. “[She] would have been surprised if he didn’t ask her to sign one,” a source said. “It’s just that he values his privacy...People of Brad’s status don’t want their texts or anything personal shared with the universe. Brad wants transparency and honesty,” the source explained.

As per The UK Mirror, De Ramon normally avoids hanging out with the Jolie-Pitt kids. Although De Ramon is frequently spotted at Pitt's Los Feliz, California home, she is seen leaving 15 to 20 minutes before the children arrive. "Ines still has her own place in L.A. but she spends a lot of time at Brad’s whenever he’s in town," a source revealed.

"She takes her dog over to the house, they order to-go food a lot and it seems she can come and go as often as she pleases," the source told The Sun. "But whenever Brad’s kids come over to see him Ines makes a point to leave around 15 or 20 minutes before they arrive."

The source added she "clearly wants to be discreet and let them enjoy bonding time with him one-on-one". Pitt and Jolie share custody of their six children—Maddox Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.