Brad Pitt Claims Angelina Jolie Made $60 Million Deal with Russian Oligarch for Their French Winery

In the raging ugly legal battle over their $500 million French vineyard, Château Miraval, Brad Pitt has emerged low-key victorious over his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. As per Page Six, sources tell us that Pitt has been arguing in court that he should be awarded the extra 10 percent of the couple's agreement and that he should keep possession of the property. In a temporary win, the Luxembourg court decided that the 10% would be placed in escrow until a decision was made. “For now, he maintains a 60/40 [split],” which means, “he maintains control of this until probably another year, or more,” as the legal battle continues to play out," a source said of the decision. The Ocean's Eleven actor had claimed that Jolie had negotiated a $60 million purchase for her share of the French winery with a Russian businessman.

As per court filings obtained by RadarOnline, Pitt insisted that Yuri Shefler, the oligarch, not be spared from his sensational lawsuit concerning the $164 million Chateau Miraval estate in France. As per The Daily Mail, months, after Jolie gave Shefler $8.5 million in exchange for half of the vineyard she formerly owned with Pitt, the Russian billionaire, invited her to his opulent house at the Tulchan estate in the Speyside region of Scotland. In an email obtained by Radar Online, the business mogul wrote, "With this letter, I would like to thank you for the deal we have done. I am happy with the deal despite the current disagreements with Mr. Pitt in regards to his attempts to sabotage and avoid signing a shareholders agreement.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

He continued, "I am however hopeful that we will eventually become trustworthy partners and will be enjoying mutual business. Should you at any time require any assistance from me, please do reach out at [number redacted]. My invitation to visit my Tulchan estate in Scotland remains open for you and your children at any time. Warmest regards." In October 2021, Jolie sold her share for $67 million to Tenute del Mondo, the wine subsidiary of the Stoli company, which is owned by Russian tycoon Shefler. Subsequently, Pitt asserted that his former partner had taken the action without notifying him, and charged her with attempting to 'unjustly benefit herself' while 'undermining' his investment and 'deliberately harming' the company's name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wine Spectator Magazine (@wine_spectator)

"Brad - through significant financial investment and years of sweat equity - has built a highly successful family-owned business," his lawyers filed supporting documents back then.

"Miraval has correspondingly grown massively in value since 2008 and is now worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Angelina pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Brad in the dark, and knowingly violating his contractual rights," the legal documents stated.