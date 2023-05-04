Emma Watson Reveals Her Father Gave Her 'Wine and Water' for Lunch as a Kid

Emma Watson has recently revealed that her dad would give her "wine and water" for lunch as a kid. Speaking exclusively with Financial Times, the Harry Potter alum said, “I was quite surprised when other children were very excited about the idea of getting their hands on alcohol. Dad had been giving me water with wine at lunch since I was a child. I didn’t think alcohol was for getting wasted. So I was quite confused when I was a teenager and everyone thought alcohol was this forbidden fruit."

According to Daily Mail, the Noah actress has forayed into her family business of wine and spirits which has been a legacy with her kin. She appears on the cover of the Financial Times, along with her younger brother Alex Watson, to promote their new premium gin brand, Renais.

Emma is looking forward to being involved in the creative side of her family business as well as being a shareholder. On this, the 33-year-old, explained during the interview, "For me, getting involved with the creative side of the gin has been fun because I have a voice and I can bring everything that I’ve learnt to help. Alex is the expert on gin, and dad is the expert on wine, but it’s really nice to be asked to be involved.” This career move may be exciting to fans as she has been missing from the limelight since 2019, though her last film Little Women garnered her much appreciation.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Monica Schipper

For the cover of the Financial Times, Emma is seen sporting a casual look as she poses with her younger brother Alex on a wooden table at a countryside estate. She is wearing jeans, a grey vest and a white T-shirt. The Colonia actress looked almost unrecognizable in her simple avatar which is a far cry from her glitzy looks at red-carpet events that fans are used to seeing. The interview features her discussing her family's wine and spirit business, her Hollywood acting career, and how she grew up in a family obsessed with wine, food and culture.

Emma recently celebrated her 33rd birthday by reflecting on a year in which she made gin, attended therapy, and started a women's environmental investment fund. She shared a series of black and white pictures which showed her in various stylish looks. She mentioned her new investment - the premium gin brand, Renais in the caption and appeared grateful for the same. "This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted."

The actress added a list of things she did during her year out of the spotlight: slicing the nail on both her thumbs because of which she had to do things "one-handedly" for a bit, playing golf and teaching her girlfriends, playing pickleball with her friend, and of course, filming her Harry Potter reunion.