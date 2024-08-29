Book Claims David Beckham Used 'Creepy' Nicknames for Wife Victoria and His Mistress

Several sources confirmed that David Beckham has been unfaithful to his wife Victoria Beckham. His alleged mistress at the time Rebecca Loos was his former PA and while the footballer denied the allegations, Loos accepted it. Since then, more details of the affair emerged and among other revelations, the book The House of Beckham revealed unsettling nicknames of the two women.

Author Tom Bower wrote in his explosive book that Beckham reportedly used code names to address his wife and mistress. He allegedly referred to Loos as 'Tinkerbell' and called Victoria 'Wendy.' These names couldn't be more uncomfortable since Bower claimed Beckham was "creepy" and always seemed to "evaluate" women who showed even a slight interest in him, per The Independent.

Out 20 June: THE HOUSE OF BECKHAM, the explosive new book by investigative biographer, Tom Bower.



Through extensive research & interviews, the book reveals the extraordinary reality behind power couple and cultural icons David & Victoria Beckham: https://t.co/MAgVtQsvII pic.twitter.com/4axXOPUKCa — HarperCollinsUK (@HarperCollinsUK) April 16, 2024

The book read, "[David] always looked like he was evaluating each woman. Some longed for his attention. Others would later say he was rather creepy." ​Sarah Marbeck, a former Australian model, seemed to have cemented the creepy claims as she recounted Beckham would call himself 'Peter Pan' and told her that he fantasized about a Pretty Woman scenario, playing Richard Gere to her Julia Roberts call girl, per The Daily Beast.

Cristiano Ronaldo talking about David Beckham. pic.twitter.com/phEp8V3Jf0 — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) June 29, 2024

Furthermore, the book claims the now-49-year-old had countless affairs and was famous among women. Back in the day, he used to attend high-society soirees hosted by Cristiano Ronaldo in his villa, and the Portuguese player would introduce Beckham as "a great player and a good guy. Plus he attracts so many women that there are bound to be plenty left over for me." Loos recounted one incident from a party where Beckham was "intensely" conversing with Esther Canadas and later they both went into a bedroom and locked the door.

However, the couple had been denying affair reports in the media for decades. But for the first time, they addressed the controversy in their Netflix docuseries, Beckham, where the athlete said, "Um … There were some horrible stories that were difficult to, um, deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

Meanwhile, his wife Victoria's take was more insightful and candid, "It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing: We were against each other if I'm being completely honest, Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But when we were in Spain, it didn't feel like we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me," per Rolling Stone.

But Loos, Beckham's PA and former flame slammed the pop culture icon for playing the "victim." She told Daily Mail, "I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he's making me look like a liar like I've made up these stories. He is indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer."