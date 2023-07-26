Kim Kardashian Flies 4,400 Miles with Son Saint to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Match in Japan

Kim Kardashian, being a loving and devoted mother, arranged a special trip to Japan for her soccer enthusiast son, Saint. The purpose of the trip was to watch one of Saint's idols, Cristiano Ronaldo, in action on the soccer field. This came shortly after they had the exciting experience of witnessing Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, was getting ready for the upcoming season. In a thrilling exhibition friendly held in Osaka, Japan, Ronaldo's team faced the formidable French giants PSG on a Tuesday. It was undoubtedly a memorable and cherished experience for young Saint, thanks to his thoughtful and supportive mother.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Gets ‘Signed’ Shirt From Lionel Messi During His Inter Miami Debut, Angers Fans

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

The influencer took to her social media to share the news of her arrival in Japan for a very special purpose. The journey involved covering an impressive distance of 4,350 miles by plane to witness a soccer match featuring her son Saint's idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Throughout their time in Japan, they enjoyed various activities, including dining at an exclusive restaurant in Osaka and visiting a museum.

During the exciting match, the young soccer enthusiast, Saint, proudly wore Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid jersey. In his eyes, Ronaldo held the title of the "greatest player of all time," making the experience even more meaningful and memorable for him. The trip undoubtedly turned into an extraordinary adventure for the influencer and her devoted son, creating cherished memories to cherish forever.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Also Read: Makeup-free Kim Kardashian Gets Kisses From Her Kids, As They Enjoy in The Pool At Her $60M Mansion

During the sporting event, the SKIMS founder chose an all-white outfit, comprising a tank top and loose-fitting pants. Her long, brown hair was elegantly tied back in a sleek ponytail. On the other hand, her son, Saint, sported a Neymar jersey, showing his support for the soccer star. Throughout the game, the founder shared multiple snapshots on her Instagram story, giving her followers glimpses of the exciting moments. One of the photos was captioned: "And the soccer mom tour continues... in Japan. PSG v. Al Nassr."

During the event, the SKIMS founder captured a touching moment when prominent player Neymar acknowledged the group she was with and waved to them, having noticed their presence in the crowd. In addition to attending Cristiano Ronaldo's match in Japan, the mother-son duo also made sure not to miss Lionel Messi's debut for his new MLS team. They witnessed a thrilling match against Mexican side Cruz Azul in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Messi scored a dramatic last-minute winner, adding to the excitement of the game.

Also Read: Fans Suspect Kim Kardashian Got Another 'Cosmetic Procedure' as New Pictures Go Viral

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Throughout their soccer-filled adventures, they had the chance to interact with other A-listers like Victoria and David Beckham, as well as Serena Williams. Moreover, while at the Al-Nassr PSG game, the founder also had a delightful encounter with YouTube star Speed. The entire experience was undoubtedly filled with memorable moments and star-studded encounters for the influencer and her son.

During her conversation with Apple TV's pre-game show, the reality star clarified that her presence at the match was solely because of her son, Saint. He was the reason she attended the event. "I played soccer for five or six years. I was goalie – and center-forward – I wasn't bad, you know! I loved it, so I'm happy that my boy loves it – and that we can come. They're excited and that just makes me so excited."

References:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/23179329/kim-kardashian-flies-cristiano-ronaldo-lionel-messi-inter-miami/

https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/celebrities/2023/07/26/64c064b722601dc45b8b4572.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12335293/Kim-Kardashian-Cristiano-Ronaldo-PSG-vs-Al-Nassr-Lionel-Messis-Inter-Miami-David-Victoria-Beckham.html

More from Inquisitr

Khloe Kardashian Spent Evening With Daughter True While Kim Kardashian Partied With Tristan

The Reason Kim Looks 'Uncomfortable' in Pictures at Lionel Messi’s Pro Debut Is a Mystery to Viewers