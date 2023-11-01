David Beckham Has Made His Wife, Victoria, 'Furious' by Bringing Up the Rebecca Loos Controversy

On Good Morning Britain, Rebecca Loos has given another interview in which she addresses the documentary head-on. By sharing their story, the influential couple is again forced to confront painful memories from that period. As reported by The Mirror, a source close to Victoria Beckham claims that she now holds David Beckham responsible for Rebecca's decision to spill the beans.

The source claimed, "While Vic knows this backlash was never David's intention and she appreciates him speaking from the heart about what was a very difficult time, she's also angry that he didn't think about the consequences of bringing it up again. She partly blames him for Rebecca's latest tell-all which has once again created tension between them and left her panicking about what she could say next - and worries this could even encourage other women to come forward with ludicrous claims. She's so concerned she's spoken to her lawyers about what she can do to prevent Rebecca or anyone else from dropping any more claims."

During the early years of his marriage to Victoria, Loos claimed to have been in a relationship with David and remembered the sportsman reportedly cheating on his wife with many other women. While chatting with a model in 2003, she said she stumbled upon David "hiding at the bottom of the garden."

As per The Daily Mail, Loos, that same night got a call from Victoria, she continued, "I was so hurt. It was just this awful feeling, and I thought to myself, ‘You stupid fool.’ But he had me, he had his claws into me, and I was at his beck and call. [Victoria] She’s upset because she’s calling David, and he’s not answering. I said I didn’t know where he was, and she said, ‘Don’t hang up, go and find him.’ It’s a bit awkward. I went into the house and up the stairs, and I saw David’s two bodyguards outside a door. … When [the bodyguard] comes back David is with him. I can see the model in the background lying on the bed. I can see it’s a bedroom. I was fuming, and I just looked at him, gave him the phone and said, ‘Your wife.’"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Shaun Botterill

Rebecca recently did another interview on Good Morning Britain in which she explained the key details of the tale that were omitted from the Netflix documentary. As reported by the Independent she said on the show, "I would rather not have to talk about this again. I have moved very much on with my life. And when this documentary came out, and everything happened that happened after the documentary came out, I tried very hard to just let it go and get on with my life. But it just really bothered me, how he's played, how we play the narrative and how misleading it is, and how it's making me look like a bad person. And of course, I am also guilty. It takes two to tango. He's never denied it. He has said that my claims are ludicrous. Ludicrous is not denying - ludicrous can be truth. It is a term used by lawyers to give to their clients. When they don't want to admit to the truth. They say to use the word ludicrous. It will deflect attention, but almost never denied it."

