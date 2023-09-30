Paris Fashion Week is always a glamorous and high-fashion show, but this year it was also marked by a wardrobe mishap involving none other than Kim Kardashian. The 42-year-old reality television personality made waves while attending her friend Victoria Beckham's fashion show in Paris, dressed in a silk slip dress.

Kardashian wore a light pink satin floor-length slip dress to the fashion show. The dress had a deep U-shaped neckline held up by two delicate spaghetti straps, designed to highlight every curve of her hourglass form, per The U.S. Sun.

While the dress was undeniably fashionable, it inadvertently resulted in a wardrobe malfunction. Kardashian's wardrobe malfunction did not escape the keen eyes of fans on Instagram, who couldn't help but comment on the nature of her clothing."Not to sound creepy, why are her nips so far out?" wondered one follower. Another fan commented, "She looks stunning but this is not what she really looks like I wish she would be herself."

Kim arriving to the Victoria Beckham show in Paris. (September 29) pic.twitter.com/98PuLevpBU — Kim Kardashian Photos (@KimKPhotos) September 29, 2023

Kardashian accessorized her slip dress with a grand show of Pasquale Bruni jewels. A big statement necklace glistened with diamonds around her neck. She also donned a big diamond-studded crucifix necklace and two silver rings decorated with gems. Kardashian's appearance at Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show was undeniably one of the highlights of this year's Paris Fashion Week. Kris Jenner, who was also dressed to impress in a black slip dress under a black leather and shearling jacket, accompanied her.

Kardashian's pink silk slip dress was reminiscent of Barbie's bubblegum style and teamed it with strappy nude heels. The duo sat in the front row close to Anna Wintour, alongside Victoria Beckham's family, which included her husband, David Beckham, and their children, Harper, Cruz, and Brooklyn, who was accompanied by his wife, Nicola Peltz, per Page Six.

Kim Kardashian arriving at Victoria Beckham ss24 pic.twitter.com/iMbQrd5C1u — ➳❥ (@VANITYxVAULT) September 29, 2023

Other celebs who attended the star-studded event were Pamela Anderson, Olivia Palermo, Eva Longoria, Lisa Rinna, and Jenna Lyons. Kendall Jenner, another member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, ended the Victoria Beckham collection runway in a beautiful black suit, donning huge glasses. Kardashian's wardrobe disaster was not the first of its sort during this week. Just days before, while visiting Brooklyn, New York with her mother Kris, the reality TV star had another wardrobe mishap, this time involving skintight trousers.

Kardashian stepped out in New York City wearing a Chanel combination that included a pink cropped jacket and iconic skintight leggings. Kardashian looked stunning in a pair of high black boots and a stylish square black Chanel purse. Her long black ponytail, light glam makeup, and black Chanel sunglasses completed the look. The star's slacks, however, were so tight that they unintentionally led to a camel toe, resulting in yet another fashion faux pas. Nonetheless, Kardashian maintained her cool and grace during both occasions.

