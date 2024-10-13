Bono 'Still Shudders' Thinking About The Moment Diddy Tried to Kiss Him in Disturbing Video

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Following the rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest on serious charges, several of his controversial and old video clips have once again surfaced online. One such video that went viral shows Bono of U2 and Combs in an embarrassing moment. The incident occurred at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards. As the disgraced rapper tried to kiss Bobo on the cheek, Bono seemed to subtly pull away. The resurfaced footage includes Combs, Usher, and Kate Beckinsale presenting Bono with an award. It sparked intense criticism online following Combs' sex trafficking charges.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Prince Williams

Bono received the award for Best Original Song for Ordinary Love from the film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. He seemed happy when he received the trophy from Usher, but it turned awkward when Combs offered him a congratulatory hug. Bono gave him a quick side hug and quickly turned toward the audience just as Combs tried to kiss him on the cheek, as reported by Page Six. Combs' smile instantly vanished, and he soon got down the stage with Beckinsale. Nevertheless, despite the embarrassing moment, it was reported that the two were later spotted together at the afterparty, perhaps having moved past the incident.

🇺🇸VIDEO OF DIDDY TRYING TO KISS BONO RESURFACES



Diddy looked less than impressed after Bono pulled away from him as he tried to kiss him on the cheek at the Golden Globes in 2014.



After the awkward incident, Diddy walked off stage with his head down.



According to reports,… pic.twitter.com/fceOy76Z1W — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 7, 2024

However, several internet users noticed this bizarre incident and commented on this. One X user mockingly said, "Diddy just wanted a warm welcome, but Bono gave him the cold shoulder!" Another person said, "That moment was definitely awkward—celebrities have some of the most unexpected encounters!" A third user also commented and said, "After the awkward incident, Diddy walked off stage with his head down. According to reports, Bono “still shudders” thinking about what happened." An insider said, "Loads of fans are saying the obvious discomfort with Bono's body language all those years ago is a sign he knew there was something not right with Diddy — to say the least."

Diddy just wanted a warm welcome, but Bono gave him the cold shoulder! 😂 — OneXOneY (@OneXOneY) October 7, 2024

The source confirmed that Bono was unaware of what Combs was doing or the accusations against him at that time, according to the Daily Mail. The person added, "There's no way he knew about the depths of his depravity or he would have spoken up, but there was no way Bono was letting him anywhere near him, even 10 years ago." Another source argued that fans shouldn't exaggerate the situation beyond just an awkward exchange. Meanwhile, given the serious charges against the rapper, this video featuring Combs and Bono is one of numerous that are causing controversy.

That moment was definitely awkward—celebrities have some of the most unexpected encounters! — Malik Ashiq (@M_a1l_) October 7, 2024

Recently, Justin Bieber has also gained attention due to internet debates that have connected him to Combs' alleged abuse. Following Combs' arrest, a video featuring Bieber and Combs' 48-hour meeting went viral online. In the video, the rapper is heard saying, “Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. I have been given custody of him." As reported by The New Zealand Herald, he continued, “He’s signed to Usher – I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I don’t really have legal guardianship of him, but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me. And we’re gonna go buck fool crazy."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)