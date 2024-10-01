Kanye West’s Song Has a Cryptic Reference About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest Even Before It Happened

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

In light of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' recent arrest after allegations of racketeering and sexual abuse, netizens scrutinized fellow rapper Kanye West's music, arguing he may have hinted at Diddy's legal problems before they became public. West rapped in his song Carnival—released seven months ago—"Now I'm Ye-Kelly, bh, now, I'm Bill Cosby, bh. Now, I'm Puff Daddy rich that's 'Me Too' me rich." This caught the attention of fans as it grouped Diddy with two men known for sexual misconduct.

As per Marca, West and Diddy have had a rocky relationship. In 2022, they had a heated text exchange that West posted online. It began when Diddy wanted to meet about West's 'White Lives Matter' apparel. West wasn't happy about this. Diddy texted, "As soon as I land we'll meet face to face!!! Send me a address." West's response was harsh. "F***K YOU," he reverted, adding, "I didn't like our convo. I'm selling these tees. Nobody gets in between me and my money."

The conversation got stranger from there on. West wrote, "This is my grandfather texting you now. Never call me with no bt like that again unless you ready to-green light me." He continued, "Cause anybody who got on that tee is me. Out of respect for everything you've meant to me l'll be quiet as Virgil. But now I know how I've hurt peopie I love with threats. Come do something illegal to me noooow pleeeeeeeeease." Diddy, wishing to calm things down, replied, "I'm just trying to talk to you as a Black man. And I'm talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop." But West didn't back down and retorted, "Anything you text I will post. I love you. And you guys are breaking my heart. I accept your apology in advance," as per The Mirror.

Diddy's legal troubles are serious, as if convited, may face a life sentence. At least a dozen people have made claims against him. His ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura also filed a lawsuit alleging abuse and assault, which she settled in November. Thalia Graves, the 11th and newest victim to come forward, claims that Diddy and his bodyguard drugged, bound, and raped her in 2001.

"It’s a pain that reaches into your very core of who you are," the woman said, crying, during a press conference in Los Angeles, held by her attorney, Gloria Allred. According to the lawsuit, Diddy gave Graves a drink that was "likely laced with a drug that eventually caused her briefly to lose consciousness." As law enforcement raided Diddy's homes in LA and Miami, he recovered over 1000 bottles of lube and baby oil which didn't paint the rapper in a good light.

