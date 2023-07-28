Johnny Depp's Show Stands Canceled After Actor Was Found Unconscious in His Hotel Room

Johnny Depp, who just divorced Amber Heard, seemed to be on the upswing. Depp seemed to be putting the various claims, lawsuits, and other legal debacles that had occurred between the two Hollywood personalities to rest. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was recently discovered unconscious in his hotel room, prompting the cancellation of his next performance.

Here’s Johnny Depp drinking an hour before cancelling his concert due to “unforeseen circumstances”. He likely passed out again 🥴 pic.twitter.com/tp9QQ4odRB — chateau bunny ❄️ (@cocainecross) July 18, 2023

Depp was found unconscious at a Hungarian hotel, as reported by the Daily News Hungary. It was revealed that a doctor was summoned to the room to check on him. Because of this, he had to postpone his performance with his band, the Hollywood Vampires.

"All we have heard is that Depp was so bad that he couldn't even leave the hotel. We also heard that they called a doctor to see if he had something worse or that they were just overreacting like they overreact to rock stars," a source informed the Hungarian news outlet Blikk.

After the show was called off on July 18, the actor and his band released a statement, "We love and appreciate all the fans who travelled to see us on stage, and we are truly sorry. Our sincerest apologies." The same news organization that broke the story has now revealed why Depp was discovered unresponsive in his Budapest hotel room hours before the Hollywood Vampires gig.

According to Marca, it's unclear what brought on Depp's fainting fit. Despite this, rumors persist that he was intoxicated during sound checks that same day. He missed all of the day's sound checks, which is not out of the ordinary, but no one suspected anything was wrong.

Formed in 2012, the Hollywood Vampires included Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp. The name alludes to a famous members-only club that existed in the 1970s. On their about page, they quote Charles Dickens, "The best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, (well, maybe not that bit) it was the age of foolishness."

Johnny, who is perhaps best known for his role in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, has been absent from the Hollywood scene for quite some time. His excellent performance in Jeanne du Barry prompted rumors that he might be willing to return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. Even though the actor took a break, he remained in the spotlight due to the domestic abuse allegations made by Amber Heard and the subsequent libel trial. On the Hollywood Vampires European Tour, Depp performed live with his bandmates.

According to court filings, Johnny appeared on a television broadcast "drunk and stoned," and Disney had concerns about his drug usage during his previous engagement with the company. The star of 'Hollywood Vampires' is said to be dealing with more than just "over-excitement" despite hopes that he may repeat the legendary role. Substance misuse and mental health problems are serious issues in the entertainment business. There has been no official word on Johnny Depp's health problems, but it's encouraging to see the European tour go on as planned.

