Body Language Expert Says Kanye West Shared 'Innocent' Pics of Bianca Censori To Make an Unusual Point

Since getting married to Kanye West in December 2022, just weeks after his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori has undergone a dramatic style evolution. Once known for her bold and provocative fashion, Censori now opts for more monochromatic neutrals and sheer, body-hugging fabrics. Back in March of this year, West took to social media to showcase more striking photos of his wife. However, according to body language expert Judi James, this specific look appeared to cast Censori in a 'purer' and more refined light compared to her previous ensembles.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Lyvans Boolaky)

In an interview, James remarked that the photos signaled a dramatic shift in West’s fashion narrative and the dynamic of his relationship with Censori. As reported by Daily Express, she said, "Pale pink laced corsets with white lace and bows usually suggest something bridal. This is a much purer look for Kanye's own little dress-up doll, like wedding day Barbie before the skirts go on." As reported by The Mirror, she added, "The poses are also far more demure. Bianca stands with her hands behind her back in a look of innocence and her wide-eyed facial expression adds to that theme."

The body language expert further said, "It seems as though, after 'pants off' February and the increasingly daring and shocking sheer looks, Kanye wants to show his wife's sweeter, and less sexual side. It's as though he wants to remind everyone that this is actually his bride as well as his 'muse.'"

In another post, West shared an eye-catching image of Censori in January, in which she was posing against a wall while sporting a fur stole around her chest, a black do-rag, and a string thong. The image was captioned by West with the bold statement, "No pants this year." The controversial statement sparked harsh criticism from netizens as the post went viral. Specifically, social media users speculated that Censori didn't look happy in those photos, suggesting she might be in an uncomfortable situation.

The couple has frequently stirred controversy with their bold fashion choices. Last September, an impromptu photoshoot in Florence, Italy, caused quite a stir, while Censori’s revealing outfits also drew complaints from Italian locals in June, as reported by Newsweek. Despite the backlash, Censori seemed unfazed by the criticism. Reports also suggest that West’s ex-wife, Kardashian, has urged him to ask Censori to adopt a more modest wardrobe choice when around their four children.

BIANCA CENSORI: NOT KANYE'S PUPPET?



Contrary to the swirling rumors, Censori is far from being manipulated by Kanye West into wearing revealing attire.



With a solid background as an architect from the University of Melbourne, insiders assert she's not just a passive… pic.twitter.com/hd0Owyi9Jw — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 30, 2024

Several fashion designers who have previously worked with West have revealed that the rapper has a whole atelier in Italy that is just used to create the sheer, provocative outfits that his wife Censori wears. Insiders say that these costumes are the result of a spontaneous process that involves little to no planning. According to a designer who wished to remain anonymous, they create the costumes on the spot and have their in-house staff bring the idea to life in a day. As reported by HOLA Magazine, the designer clarified that the team frequently works with simple materials like tights, arranging and cutting them directly on Censori to create her unique styles.