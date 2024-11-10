Body Language Expert Says Justin Bieber is Ready to Get Back into Business Amid 'Diddy' Scandal

Justin Bieber has been the eye of the storm ever since Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering. Following the release of multiple old tapes that implied Bieber had been a victim at Combs' freak-off parties, fans began to speculate that the two had a close relationship. However, the Yummy hitmaker's recent public outings suggest that he is ready to put the 'Diddy' chapter on the back burner. A body language expert told the US Mirror that Bieber is prepared to "get back to business," after being photographed chilling out with a music video director.

Justin Bieber spotted out for lunch with Cole Bennett at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California (October 25) pic.twitter.com/DnQx2bWO7H — BieberRoots Media (@M_BieberRootsPT) October 26, 2024

He was spotted driving around in a Tesla Cybertruck in West Hollywood, California, with Cole Cole Bennett on Friday. During the outing, the Sorry singer was sporting a black beanie, a gray jacket, and sunglasses that covered his face. "There are some subtle but compelling clues here that Justin might be keen to move on and get back to business again. First, there's his styling. The tiny shades and the brimless beanie hat suggest less of a desire to hide than the bigger-brimmed hats he's been wearing to hide his face recently," body expert Judi James explained.

Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted after a spa session at Pellequr in Beverly Hills, California. pic.twitter.com/MD91B8Vv4R — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) October 29, 2024

"Then there's his body language. His chin is raised in a gesture of confidence and perhaps comfort in a raised visibility. And his lips appear slightly pursed, which can signal inner resolve and determination," she added. James suggested that there has been a considerable shift in Bieber's body language, attire, and mindset from earlier days. He appeared "vulnerable" and as though he had a "desire to hide" when he was previously seen out on a date night with his wife, Hailey Bieber. As per the US Mirror, Hailey's gray suit, white shirt, and red tie gave her a chic appearance. However, Justin hid behind his wife wearing an open tan plaid shirt. He also covered his face with a hat and dark sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen leaving Funke on October 23, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by MEGA)

James reasoned that "Bieber's body language exudes an air of vulnerability and a subliminal desire to hide here." She continued, "This is not a huge change for the star as he has tended to walk behind his wife with his head lowered in the past, looking much less sociable and confident than her, but here that contrast between traits seems enormous." The body language expert asserted that Hailey appeared to be in total control of the situation as she navigated the paparazzi. "Hailey wears an exaggeration of the 80s boardroom power-dressing suit with wide sharp shoulders and a tie giving off vibes of status and control."

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted leaving Vas Morgan's Halloween party held at a private residence in West Hollywood last night. (October 31st)



📸 credit @jbtrackermedia pic.twitter.com/hmqqkhMJCB — Justin Bieber Tour updates | justin Bieber updates (@biebesdrewtourz) November 1, 2024

In a show of strength and confidence, she also noted that her head is cocked, her chin is up, and her sleek hairstyle stole the spotlight. Whereas in comparison Justin appeared timid and followed Hailey around. "His mouth expression looks sombre and his hands are stuffed into his pockets in what is usually seen as a desire to hide. When his hands are out of his pockets his shoulders look slumped and hunched forward in another self-protective gesture," James concluded.