Body Language Expert Reveals Shocking Changes in Prince Andrew as He Faces New Allegations – “His Haughty Arrogance…”

Prince Andrew has returned after spending a week hidden away in his mansion in Windsor. However, this time, he is driving his Defender to Windsor Castle for a stroll in the afternoon, rather than making a statement or offering a counterargument. This unplanned Sunday excursion follows some odd allegations made in historian Andrew Lownie’s book — Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks, scheduled for release on August 14, 2025. It examines the Duke’s personal life in forensic (and occasionally graphic) detail.

The biography explores the alleged widespread adultery, “controversial friendships,” and private business endeavors of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. With accusations ranging from an astounding number of romantic partners to eyebrow-raising pranks and furious outbursts at employees, Lownie presents a picture of a man who has courted more scandal than ceremony.

According to body language expert Judi James, Andrew’s appearance is more about what’s missing than what has changed, as she told The Mirror. She pointed out that his typical “rounded-eyed, haunted expression” and “signals of status and entitlement” were no longer present. Instead, she noticed a “more reflective” expression, with looser shoulders, a softer frown, and lips that weren’t firmly pursed.

“His frown has melted slightly and there are no obvious signs of muscle tension in his facial expression. The royal known for looks of haughty arrogance appears less immersed in signals of status and entitlement and perhaps more reflective here,” the expert said.

Although it’s a slight change (one image hardly determines a psychological profile), James speculates that this might allude to a Duke who is “more philosophical and less defiant.” Walking away after being accused suggests he won’t hide from the public altogether.

Prince Andrew has withdrawn from royal duties since his infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview regarding his connections to convicted ped-phile the late Jeffrey Epstein — who is now in the news cycle for his ties to US president Donald Trump. Since then, there have been more accusations, such as alleged connections to a Chinese spy, and fewer and fewer public appearances.

Lownie’s most recent book poses a risk of causing new wounds while reopening old ones. According to the report, Prince Andrew has slept with more than 1,000 women, including celebrities and politicians. One 20-year-old model was quoted as saying that he engaged in “kinky sexual activity” and had an “open marriage arrangement” with Fergie. The book also discusses Sarah’s alleged excessive spending, his complicated relationships with Princes William and Harry, and his love of elaborate pranks.

The claims have a “distinct ring of truth,” according to royal analyst Jennie Bond, who told The Mirror that she thought Andrew was “arrogant, pompous, and obsessed with status.”

Whenever the topic of Prince Andrew’s connection to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell come up I like to whip of this photo collection 1. Windsor Castle

2. The Throne Room at Buckingham palace

3. Annual family Christmas shooting morning at Balmoral

4. The Queens private cabin pic.twitter.com/oxztsAqPWd — Myra (@SussexPrincess) January 4, 2024

The Royal Family typically withdraws to Balmoral in August. And even though Andrew and Sarah have previously visited the site, these new accusations might make any newer summer invitations more difficult, so as to avoid public shaming and scrutiny.

Bond remarked, “For the King, it must be exasperating to read once again about his brother’s shenanigans (…) It certainly could be awkward.” Although she doesn’t think King Charles will publicly respond, she does think the Palace’s communications staff will be furious about having to put out yet another reputational fire.

It’s a mystery if Prince Andrew is welcome in Scotland this summer.

This week’s corruption in the Royal family: Lawyers kept trying to serve Prince Andrew his rape lawsuit papers at Windsor. So he’s run away to hide at Balmoral. Prince Charles promised honours in exchange for dirty Saudi money.#AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/iTfLK6vO2I — JD Black🥀 (@_JD_Black) September 8, 2021

Although the royal family is known for keeping family affairs private, this most recent PR fiasco guarantees that Andrew will continue to make headlines, just as the monarchy hoped for a slower season.

For the time being, Prince Andrew’s Sunday walk might be his way of expressing his fortitude, or at the very least, his refusal to completely vanish. Even though he would prefer not to have the cameras focused on him, Entitled’s next actions will be closely monitored because he is still making headlines and public opinion is still skewed against him.