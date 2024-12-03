Body Language Expert Notices Worrying Details About Kanye West's Date Night With Wife Bianca

The controversial rapper Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were recently spotted dining together at a fancy restaurant in Tokyo. As West works on his album Bully, the two have apparently been in the city for weeks to avoid the attention of paparazzi and American fans. However, photographs from their outing showed Censori occupied with her phone, seeming unable to engage in conversation with West. West seemed 'bored' and 'ignored' during the outing, according to body language expert Judi James.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Lyvans Boolaky)

As reported by CheatSheet, James said, “Bianca might actually be doing something useful, like checking on their car, but she looks so absorbed here that it gives the impression that the phone is a distraction, taking priority over her husband." According to her, it also looked like a less-than-romantic outing. James added, “There’s always a problem for the one waiting while the other is studying their phone. It’s isolating and leaves the one watching looking excluded.” As reported by The Mirror, the couple is preparing to celebrate their second wedding anniversary this December.

They not happy — Gambit (@GambitMeta) November 20, 2024

Other photos of West and Censori that surfaced recently showed much more love between them. With a wide smile on her face, Censori's arms were gently wrapped around West's neck, and the rapper also smiled back at her. The photo conveyed a sense of happiness, implying that the previous picture, in which Censori seemed to be busy with her phone, might have been a result of bad timing rather than a true representation of their relationship.

Ye and Bianca happy today in Ginza, Tokyo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F8W9AWpOgd — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) October 8, 2024

Meanwhile, after less than two years of marriage, there were reports last month that West and Censori were heading for a divorce. They reportedly told their close friends that they had broken up weeks ago. West allegedly told his inner circle that he intended to divorce Censori and move to Tokyo, as reported by Page Six. Censori returned to her home country Australia to reunite with her loved ones after learning of the rumored breakup. However, nothing dire seems to have panned out since these reports surfaced.

Ye taking a solo walk in Ginza🇯🇵 recently pic.twitter.com/yPtwlzX1hJ — Ye Bianca (@YeandBianca) November 16, 2024

Last fall, reports also revealed that the model’s family was very concerned about her relationship with the Grammy-winning rapper, who has been described as 'controlling.' However, a source close to the couple later said that they planned to resolve their conflicts and stay married despite the turmoil. The source said, “They are working through it. Their relationship is definitely rocky. Bianca knew what she was getting herself into when marrying Kanye, but, as months went on, the lifestyle took a toll on her.”

In another controversial claim, a different source claimed that to create more buzz around West's music album, Censori, and West purposefully spread divorce rumors. According to the insider, the couple was also well aware that their usual antics, such as Censori's regularly daring and controversial fashion choices, weren't enough to keep the public's attention on their own. Meanwhile, even though the couple remained in Tokyo for November 2024, they might return to the United States soon.