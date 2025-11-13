Body Language Expert Decodes Melania Trump’s Signature Gestures and What It Says About Her Dynamic With Donald Trump

Melania Trump and Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday, and an expert analyzed the First Lady’s body language and facial expressions. The expert revealed that over the years, Melania’s demeanor has undergone massive changes, and the couple seems to have swapped roles.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump have taken the initiative to help current and former foster youth, signing the Foster the Future executive order in the White House’s East Room. Melania claimed that it would provide “individuals from the foster care community with technology-based scholarships to attend colleges and universities throughout America” and to equip “each scholarship recipient with a fundamental foundation of knowledge that will endure throughout their lifetimes.”

President Trump has just signed an executive order boosting support for foster children who age out of the system 47 had Melania sign it too, as she spearheaded this effort ❤️ “Each year, over 15,000 young people age out of the foster care system,” President Trump said. Around… pic.twitter.com/dRQxQtT4Ox — Mr Commonsense (@fopminui) November 13, 2025

Professional body language expert Judy James remarked that she has witnessed a notable transformation in Melania. From a reluctant First Lady, she has blossomed into an “elegant, confident” partner in 2025. “Melania’s energy and her assured movements are in contrast to Trump’s heavier, slower style, and they give her the edge in terms of dynamic leadership signals,” she said of Thursday’s event, reports The Irish Star. “Her delivery has a grace that the more spontaneous Trump often lacks.”

The objective of the executive initiative is to create public and private-sector partnerships that will provide young individuals who’ve been in foster care with “more pathways to success.” The initiative also includes efforts to provide “decommissioned federal laptops to youth in foster care,” meant to help them “bridge the digital divide and increase access to online resources,” according to The Associated Press.

Melania shared that it was “truly inspiring to see everyone gather here together, united in support of this remarkable initiative.”

President Trump signs an executive order for first lady Melania Trump’s “Fostering the Future” initiative, which will prompt companies and institutions to invest in “teaching, training and mentoring” children who are transitioning out of the foster care system. pic.twitter.com/KjaFiFKZ8W — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 13, 2025

James also shared something really interesting about the couple, which is known as “body language optimal illusion.” She said that the president and the First Lady seemed to be mirroring each other’s typical behavior during the signing event.

“The couple arrive holding hands but it’s a power-dressed Melania who steps straight up to the lectern while Donald moves quietly to stand behind and to one side of her, peering round at his wife with a gaze of respect,” James said upon watching footage of Thursday’s event.

“His body language on similar occasions has veered towards the ‘proud spouse’ poses but this time he adopts the look of a member of staff with his shoulders slightly hunched as he humbly aims his smile and his eyes at the floor,” she said.

“She throws a beaming smile at her audience as she says ‘Welcome to the White House’ in the role of host, and the mood from that audience implies it’s her they’ve come to see. Her eyes scan the room as though greeting them all as friends.”

“Together we will illuminate the pathway for today’s foster children to become tomorrow’s builders.” First lady Melania Trump spoke at an executive order signing at the White House on Thursday focused on expanding financial and educational opportunities for young people… pic.twitter.com/hIZTsGtUAG — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2025

Until September, Melania had made only 19 public appearances, which the public feels is really less, considering she is the First Lady. Even during the demolition of the East Wing of the White House, there was no remark from Melania, as if she did not care about what was happening to America’s historical heritage.

She prefers to spend most of her time in New York and Palm Beach, and has distanced herself from the White House.

“I don’t think it’s anything interpersonal,” a source told CNN. “It’s just – she’s not interested” in the traditional roles of a first lady. In fact, Melania has not even taken a concrete stance on the Gaza or Ukraine conflict, which includes the death and mistreatment of thousands of children. On the other hand, the First Lady does not shy away from making visits to orphanages and NGOs in the U.S. However, these are questions no language expert can answer, and one can only rely on Melania Trump.