Body Language Expert Breaks Down Trump’s Bizarre Gestures During Latest UK Visit

Donald Trump and controversy can never stay apart. Ever since his second term began, the President has mostly grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. Now, his state visit to the UK is sparking new drama and raising more questions about his health.

Trump touched down at Stansted on Air Force One for his second official trip, where he was greeted by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and The Viscount Hood, who was representing the King. But while the red carpet rolled out, so did the protests. Crowds gathered in Windsor. They were chanting, “Say it loud, say it clear, Donald Trump’s not welcome here.”

Trump has landed in the UK

Adding fuel to the fire, activists from the Stop Trump Coalition projected a giant photograph outside Windsor Castle. It featured a smiling Jeffrey Epstein alongside Trump. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer slammed the stunt as a “catastrophic” lapse in judgment. The protest group didn’t back off either. They called it “shameful and humiliating” for the UK.

But it wasn’t just politics that had eyes locked on the 79-year-old President. Body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking exclusively for Covers.com, discussed a close read of Trump’s every step off the plane. “As Trump descends the stairs from the aircraft, his focus is on walking together, side by side with his wife,” Honigman said.

“He takes measured, precise steps, and is perfectly in-step with Melania, as if they decided beforehand that they would walk down together. He doesn’t raise his head, perhaps finding the walk down the stairs a little tricky.” That caution, Honigman noted, may come from his last state visit in 2019, when Trump strode ahead of both Melania and the late Queen. The move was seen as disrespectful. “This could be the reason for the extra focus he is giving to the job of walking downstairs,” Honigman explained. “For some, descending airplane steps may seem trivial, but in the President’s case, he is clearly doing his best to perform this task well.”

Once on solid ground, Trump’s conflicting body language were more visible. “His smile is bright, friendly, and genuine. He appears happy, smiling with his teeth, eyes crinkled. Trump seems delighted to meet everyone,” Honigman said further.

But his posture told another story. “In terms of body language, however, there’s an interesting element to his arm and hand resting stiffly by his side. He’s shaking hands, even saluting with his right hand, but he also appears quite determined not to fall into old habits of overusing his left hand. This suggests that he is overthinking the occasion, and not allowing himself to behave completely naturally. He’s trying to make a good impression on his British hosts.”

Trump is beaming for the cameras, but on the other hand, experts are seeing something different. A man straining to control even the simplest gestures and finding normal movements “a little tricky.” The president’s health and dementia fears have been dominating headlines, especially after images of a large bruise on his hand went viral. The White House recently admitted he is suffering from chronic venous insufficiency. Whether this visit hints at something new that is brewing, only time will tell.