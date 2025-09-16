Donald Trump’s UK Visit Won’t Be a Smooth Ride – Protesters Are Ready to Confront Him Over the Epstein Scandal

People in the UK are coming together to show their disdain for Donald Trump, ahead of his second state visit, using his infamous photo with Epstein. The POTUS and his wife, Melania Trump, are set to arrive in the UK on September 16. Their three-day trip will be hosted by King Charles at Windsor Castle.

However, citizens are not quite welcoming towards the U.S. President. Of course, taxpayers have to indirectly sponsor their extravagant visit, which could cost over $6 million to UK taxpayers, according to the Independent. However, that’s not the only reason; they don’t want to welcome the Trumps into the UK.

Ahead of the visit, outside of Windsor Castle, a giant picture of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein has been unveiled. A clip has also been shared by @Suzieizzo1 on X (formerly Twitter), which shows what she describes as “merchandise” placed inside the Windsor Castle gift shop as a protest against Trump’s state visit to the UK.

Epstein and Trump Merchandise has appeared at the Windsor Castle gift shop among other stores around England ahead of Trump’s visit. The people aren’t happy about his visit and will make it as uncomfortable as possible for him! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oiTlqiOST6 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) September 14, 2025

The clip also shows mugs and plates inside the gift shop, which have the same Epstein and Trump image printed on them. The user who originally shared the clip wrote, “Epstein and Trump Merchandise has appeared at the Windsor Castle gift shop, among other stores around England, ahead of Trump’s visit. The people aren’t happy about his visit and will make it as uncomfortable as possible for him!” The words “never forget” are also written in gold lettering in some of the merch, which are not for sale, and only for demonstration.

Interestingly, the phrase was used as a slogan by the American public following the tragic 9/11 attacks. It has also been used by numerous Trump critics over the years. Apart from the merch, the massive photo of the Republican President with Epstein on the lawn outside Windsor Castle has grabbed international attention. The President is about to spend the next three days there, so there’s much curiosity about what Windsor Castle has to say about it all.

Activists in London installed a poster of Donald Trump with his best friend Jeffrey Epstein right by the US embassy pic.twitter.com/eX0Lw6CGuG — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 17, 2025

According to Mirror US, a spokesperson for the Royal Collection Trust said that they “would not comment on security matters.” The photo is from the 1990s, when Trump and Epstein met at a social event and posed rubbing shoulders. In particular, this is the image that played a key role in dragging the POTUS into all that Epstein controversy. Although, he has never been accused of any wrongdoing related to the case, critics have their doubts.

According to an account on Instagram, the giant portrait unveiled outside Windsor Castle, has been “funded by donations from the British public.”