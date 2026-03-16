Body Language Expert Breaks Down Timothée Chalamet’s Reaction to Oscar Loss Against Michael B. Jordan

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony took place on March 16, 2026. This year, Warner Bros. won multiple awards, Michael B. Jordan visited In-N-Out after his Best Actor win, and Timothée Chalamet’s attended the Oscars.

Despite repeatedly delivering critically acclaimed performances, Chalamet has so far failed to win a single Academy Award. This year was no exception. After winning the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards for Marty Supreme, Chalamet lost the Oscar to Jordan for Sinners.

🚨 MOMENTO EXACTO en que Timothée Chalamet perdió el Oscar a mejor actor ‼️😱 En una de las sorpresas más grandes de la noche, el actor Michael B. Jordan ganó el Óscar a Mejor Actor gracias a su interpretación en Sinners. pic.twitter.com/2KnfgtHOqL — La Tía Sandra (@TuTiaSandra) March 16, 2026

Given how winning the Oscars is considered a huge achievement for any actor, losing the much-lauded statuette can be equally disheartening. Body language expert Dr. Beth Dawson dissected Chalamet’s “micro-reaction” at the award show, during a conversation with Metro.

Dawson claimed that Chalamet is “not naive” as an actor. She mentioned that when Jordan’s name was announced, the Beautiful Boy actor “blinks once and looks down – that is a flash of genuine disappointment.”

The body language expert further added that the Oscar nominee’s applause and reaction were “subdued and restrained”. So, when Jordan’s name was announced as the winner, Dawson revealed that Chalamet exhibited a “quiver of the bottom lip,” which shows “disappointment and sadness,”

Meanwhile, Dawson’s analysis of Chalamet’s reaction comes in the wake of Oscar winners taking a dig at the Bones and All actor. Two People Exchanging Saliva co-director Alexandre Singh took to the stage and took a jibe at Chalamet.

“We believe that art can change people’s souls. Maybe it takes ten years’ time, but we can change society through art, through creativity, through theater and ballet,” Singh said from the stage. The director paused briefly before finishing his sentence with, “and also cinema.”

Singh’s comments follow a conversation hosted by Variety and CNN, where Chalamet spoke about the challenges facing different art forms and suggested, “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive even though no one cares about this anymore’.”

Timothée Chalamet really lost an Oscar award because of this 😭 pic.twitter.com/1hLQ3BOJVS — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) March 16, 2026

Even during the Oscar ceremony’s opening monologue, host Conan O’Brien poked fun at this particular comment from Chalamet. O’Brien joked, “Security is extremely tight tonight. Just got to mention that, yeah, I’m told there’s concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities.”

While praising his own performance in Marty Supreme, during a now-deleted interview that went viral, Chalamet argued about why he deserves the Oscar.

Timothée Chalamet at the Oscars : >Marty Supreme lost all of its oscars nominations >Fallen down the stairs >Got roasted by Conan O’Brien >Got humiliated by Travis Scott >Continuing his streak to now 4 lost oscar nominations All for his ballet and Opera-comments 😭 pic.twitter.com/y07AqCDJAC — Sarcastic Sharma (@sarkasticsharma) March 16, 2026

“This is probably my best performance, and it’s been like seven, eight years that I feel like I’ve been handing in really, really committed, top-of-the-line performances. It’s important to say it out loud because the discipline and the work ethic I’m bringing to these things, I don’t want people to take for granted,” he had said.