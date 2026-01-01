2026 New Year Giveaway
Unforgettable Scene From The Timothée Chalamet ‘Marty Supreme’

Published on: January 1, 2026 at 11:23 AM ET

Viewers were left shocked after watching this scene.

Timothée Chalamet has impressed viewers and critics with his performance in Marty Supreme. (Image Source: tchalamet/Instagram)

Marty Supreme might be among Timothée Chalamet’s best performances. He worked hard for the role, and that passion is visible on the screen. The film’s director, Josh Safdie, is known for making bold films with unforgettable scenes.

Apart from Timothée Chalamet portraying Marty Mauser, he is also part of a scene that many may find bold and remember long after watching. Chalamet plays an ambitious table tennis champion who makes calculated moves to reach the top of the sport.

His character appears overambitious and is not particularly likable. Chalamet does a strong job of making audiences believe how the character would have been in real life. In the movie, Marty is struggling to make ends meet and is in need of money to compete again after losing to a Japanese competitor, Koto Endo.

Only once he has enough money can he go to Tokyo to compete. Then comes powerful businessman Milton Rockwell, played by Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The businessman agrees to sponsor him if he deliberately loses the exhibition match to Endo. However, Marty declines to do that, only to realize later that he should have done so.

After this realization, he goes to plead with Milton for sponsorship. Meanwhile, Milton is with his friends. At first, he dismisses Marty but then says he will sponsor him if Marty lets him spank his bare a– with a tennis paddle in front of everyone.

He agrees and gets spanked, even though it’s humiliating. In this scene, Marty is vulnerable and no longer a bold table tennis player. But one thing is for sure: he will do anything to be at the top of the game.


Fans are appreciating Chalamet’s powerful performance in the movie. One user posted on X, “Timothée Chalamet is great in MARTY SUPREME. He easily carries the film, and I loved the music choices, score, cinematography by Dariuz Khondji, and the production design.”

Another one loved the movie but felt the spanking scene was unnecessary. The user posted, “If we ignore the weird Joker-esque humiliation scene that really wasn’t needed, this is a masterpiece and will be looked back on as one of the iconic Timothee Chalamet films. In his own league. He’s just so f— good at this.

