Body Language Expert Analyzes Donald and Melania's 'Clash' Over Parenting Barron Trump

The only son of President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, has unexpectedly risen as a visionary teenager in the Republican party ranks since his father ran for president. Additionally, the 18-year-old made his parents proud by demonstrating astute political maneuvering in helping his father win and enrolling in New York University's Stern School of Business for his freshman year. According to a body language specialist, the young scion's charismatic personality and leadership qualities might be the consequence of his parents' varied approaches to parenting.

As per the Irish Star, Judi James suggested that the Republican leader displays 'pride and endorsement' while Melania remains more 'guarded' about their son. "Trump's body language signals with his son Barron suggest he is a bit of a 'Lion King' papa, proudly presenting the boy to the world while hinting he is a chip off the old block," the expert asserted. James continued, "While Melania's envelopment and support gestures suggest a more protective and nurturing approach, with her arm wrapped around her son as he leans forward in the oldest photo, and then both hands used for gentle support and restraint as he starts to toddle in some of the later ones."

Donald, Melania, and Barron Trump at the White House lawn on November 26, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Throughout his life, Donald has been a proud father eager to introduce his youngest son to the world. In a resurfaced 2007 video the former president can be seen praising Barron while he was only a toddler. "He is tough, vicious, violent, and has all the ingredients to become a smart entrepreneur," the real estate tycoon can be seen saying in the short clip. James explained that Donald's way of showing off is "clutching both his shoulders in a gesture of pride and endorsement" and positioning Barron directly in the front during events and public rallies.

A cute video from 2007 where Donald Trump speaks glowing words about a toddler Barron



Today, Barron Trump is 6 feet 9 inches tallpic.twitter.com/1taaTh7Him — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) November 16, 2024

The body language expert continued, "The clasp allows the young Barron to adopt a similar, upright with slightly splayed legs pose as his dad." Finally, James noted that recently the President-elect seems to show trust in his son by letting him be independent with his body language. Barron no longer needs his father's "stabilizer hands" to make his presence known since he has got taller.

Trump talks about "my tall Barron, my beautiful Barron" as an example of COVID not affecting young people. pic.twitter.com/YqVveModk8 — The Recount (@therecount) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Melania has decided to shield her son from the intense political scene by splitting time between her responsibilities as FLOTUS and a working mother. The former first lady will be giving her undivided attention in New York as Barron attends college.

Video of Melania Trump having dinner last night at Mar-a-Lago with President Trump, Barron Trump, and her father Viktor Knavs pic.twitter.com/iTMRzQXziw — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) November 24, 2024

“Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms,” a Mar-a-Lago insider told the New York Post. “She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews.”

“She views winning as the main show, and the rest she’ll do as she pleases,” the source added. “She’s really in the driver’s seat as to her duties at the White House." Melania recently shed light on Barron's college life and stated that he is enjoying the phase. “It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York, study in New York, and live in his home and I respect that. He’s enjoying his college days," she told Fox News.