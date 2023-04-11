Bodies of Lotus Band Member Chuck Morris and His 20-Year-Old Son Recovered 3 Weeks After They Went Missing

In a tragic turn of events the bodies of Lotus band member Chuck Morris and his 20-year-old son Charley have been recovered from a lake in Arkansas. It was reported that on March 16 47-year-old Morris and his son went missing after going on a kayaking trip around the Lost Bridge Village of Beaver Lake area. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has issued an official statement after a search and rescue team recovered the bodies.

“After 24 days of recovery efforts, the bodies of both Charles Morris IV (Chuck-Father) and Charles Morris V (Charley-son) have been recovered thanks to the technology and efforts by all personnel,” read the statement posted 9th April on the official Facebook page of Benton County Sheriff's Office - “Our heart goes out the family of Chuck and Charley Morris and we are thankful today that we can help bring closure" the message concluded on an emotional note.

Thanking the fans and the community for their support during the tragic time, the Morris family also issued a statement on the Lotus Instagram account saying, “Our family was informed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office that Charley Morris has been found. We have concluded the cause of his death was drowning.” Later, the post was updated with the news about Chuck’s body being recovered. “Thanks to the efforts of the local search teams. We appreciate your support at this time,” the family statement read.

The Lotus band members have come forward to “support the family’s immediate financial needs" by offering benefit concerts for the Morris family in Denver, Harrisburg and New York. The popular band had also posted a supportive message for the family during the ongoing rescue operations, "We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery," the electric jam band shared in a March 21 statement posted on their official Facebook page. "With help from the K9 team, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temperature, weather and depth have prevented a recovery thus far. It is unknown how long these efforts may take." The group continued, "While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley's lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people. Thank you to all who have reached out with fond words, stories, emotional and financial support."

The father and son went missing almost a month ago after setting out on a kayaking trip in the Lost Bridge area of the lake east of Rogers near Lost Bridge Village. Charley, a college sophomore from Kansas City, Missouri, went out on the lake with his father before a storm on March 16. Charley and Chuck were on the lake while Charley's mother, Jennifer Thompson, and his sister, Amelia, 12, went into town. That afternoon, when the pair didn't make it as expected, Thompson and Amelia reported them missing to authorities.

On March 21, Ohio Wesleyan posted Charley's photo on its Instagram account, stating that the university community was "heartbroken" after authorities collected strong evidence the student and his father drowned. “He will be remembered for his love for his family and the outdoors, his talent as a runner in cross country and track, his service as a Bishop Scholar tutor in local elementary schools, his dedication to his classwork, and his participation with OWU’s chamber orchestra," said Ohio Wesleyan President Rock Jones in a message to campus. "Most of all, he will be remembered at OWU as a beloved friend."