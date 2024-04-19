Blake Shelton Recalls He Had 'Nothing to Talk' With Gwen Stefani When They First Met on The Voice

Blake Shelton met his future love and wife Gwen Stefani on the hit reality talent show The Voice in 214, the two initially did not hit it off since they were in separate relationships. However, they ended up dating and later marrying each other in 2021. The Nobody But You hitmaker recalled the first time they met on the sets of the NBC show in a recent interview with ETOnline, "You would see her out at the red chairs if there was a production meeting or whatever and I feel like I got to know Pharrell [Williams] more that year than I did Gwen," he shared. Shelton explained that he and Stefani "didn't really talk much" during her first season on the show. He added, "It wasn't until the season she came back, the next one, that the pieces were falling together."

Throwback March 2016 ~ Gwen was Blake's mentor on The Voice 😍 pic.twitter.com/IlLm2acvUq — Gwen Obsessed™ (@Albgshefani) March 25, 2021

As per The US Sun, back then the Luxurious songstress was pregnant with her third child Apollo, who she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The couple divorced in 2016, and the country singer and Stefani began dating after she separated from her British musician husband. Shelton and fellow country music icon Miranda Lambert announced their divorce during the same period. "If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect," he claimed, reflecting on his life with the pop star. Next month, we've got an 18-year-old, which blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we'll have another 18-year-old. And that's... it's gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I'm not mad about that either."

The God's Country singer continued, "But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun." Shelton confessed that becoming a parent has changed him "in every possible way." "I learned quickly, not because anything happened, but just, you know, reading the room, you’ve really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back,'" he explained.

"When people say it's not about you anymore when you have a kid... I think, if you're doing it right, it's not about you anymore. That's true." The country star added, "The example that my dad set for me was that child was not even a consideration in a romantic partnership."

can you believe how the voice brought blake and gwen together and 5 years later they are still going strong i get so emo when i think about their jounrey pic.twitter.com/b3I1IvPLFR — ash | 🪻💐 (@blakesgwen) June 21, 2020

"You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it." "And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen," he shared. When asked if he ever imagined finding a love like his with Stefani, he responded, "No, oh my god. "I don't know how you can imagine when you find that life partner, that missing piece, you know, you didn't know what was missing?" He further stated, "If you would've told me the first season that we met that -- what was gonna happen, I would've been like, 'No, we actually don't even have anything to even talk about,' you know? "'What are you talking about?' ... It's crazy how things work out."