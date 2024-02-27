Blake Shelton Continues His Performance Without Gwen Stefani as He Takes a Break From Touring

The popular country music singer Blake Shelton takes a break from his current tour to play alone at a prestigious music festival. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo boasted a photo with the phrase, "The stars have aligned," on Instagram to reveal their star-studded entertainment program. As reported by The Sun, The event takes place from February 27 to March 17, with Shelton headlining the performance lineup. Presently, the Voice alum is expected to take the stage on the first night of the production. Performers on the bill included rapper 50 Cent, country music artist Carley Pearce, and American Idol judge Luke Bryan.

The revealed lineup seems to have disappointed several fans already, as they made fun of the performers in the post's comments area. One user commented on the post, "This is the worst lineup I’ve ever seen." A second user added, "None of the country people are country…?? Where Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum & Luke combs!?" A third user said, "This the best y’all could come up with?" A fourth one wrote, "Serious question Rodeo Houston…is the problem that women don’t want to play for RH or do you not invite them? This has been a theme for years now, really too many to count! The lineups seem to be getting less and less exciting which makes me wonder if RH is having trouble attracting talent. This is coming from a longtime fan and attendee (maybe not this year) , native Houstonian and 6th gen Texan."

Fans of the country musician were recently upset when he went on tour without his spouse Gwen Stefani. Professionally, the couple have been spending more time apart as a result of focusing their energies on their separate occupations and business endeavors. They are just concentrating on their jobs; there is no known hostility between them. Beginning on February 22, 2024, Shelton began his Back to the Honky Tonk tour and he posted pictures from his second visit to Detroit, Michigan, on Instagram on Saturday. He used the caption, "We're just getting warmed up!!! And Detroit brought it!!!!! Damn!!! Milwaukee, let's see what y'all got tonight!!!! #BackToTheHonkyTonk."

In addition, Stefani will travel for her forthcoming Coachella reunion in April with her old rock group, No Doubt. Recently Stefani spoke candidly about getting back together with her 53-year-old ex, Tony Kanal. Before their breakup in 1994, the ex-couple dated for around seven years. For their Coachella performance, the former bandmates of No Doubt will rejoin with founding members Adrian Young, the drummer, and guitarist Tom Dumont. Megan Holiday of KROQ spoke with the vocalist for about eleven minutes, during which she opened up about her connection with the alternative rock group. Stefani admitted, "I think we're gonna get in the room and actually be face to face and just start laughing. Cause there's just so much water under the bridge. We just had such a life together."