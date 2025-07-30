‘Stay in Your Truck Before Something Bad Happens’—Video Shows White Workers Using Bulldozers to Harass and Threaten Black Truck Driver on Job Site

What a Black truck driver faced recently showed how racial and ethnic discrimination has spread its roots all across the country, and people everywhere are getting affected by it.

Blacks, browns, and other people of color have daily run-ins with those who will go to any length and harm the vulnerable communities. And this is not limited to immigrants but to the citizens, too.

A disturbing incident caught on video in North Carolina showed how racial discrimination has become a norm. It has prompted serious concerns over racial intimidation on job sites.

A Black semi-truck driver has managed to document a harrowing encounter with a group of white construction workers. These workers blocked his vehicle with bulldozers, threatened him and his dog, and later flipped his trailer. This was while the driver was legally hauling mulch to a local landfill.

@noturningback_98 has posted a now-viral TikTok where he narrates his ordeal. He said that he arrived at Two Banks Development Landfill near Clyde around 6:30 a.m. on June 28 to deliver mulch.

RIP TBD Dump (Two Banks Development LLC). They’re bold with the racism now. The outrage right now is palpable. They’re DEFINITELY going to cancel that company.https://t.co/xmjFROdVzm — Dexter Nelson (aka Athalos) (@dexterwebn) July 29, 2025

He claims that this was his first visit to the site, and he did not know there were queue rules at the facility. He says that he was told that he is free to wait near the gate until it opens. But then the owner’s son returned and accused him of wrongdoing and called upon a group of men. One of these men was armed, and he searched for his truck. There was nothing in his truck that could implicate him in anything.

However, moments later, a more aggressive confrontation began. White workers encircled his truck and started yelling racial slurs and threats. One of these guys screamed at him that someone from the sheriff’s office would come soon.

“The sheriff’s department is coming to get rid of you and your f**king mutt, so stay in your truck before something bad happens,” a man shouted while another slammed the door on his dog, Coco.

After this, the attempted assault escalated. Bulldozers blocked his semi-truck and tried to flip it. They had effectively blocked the driver. Men even ordered him to stop recording.

“Get in the vehicle. Now! You’re leaving. You’re gone.” they said.

Clyde, NC, Haywood County Yesterday, a trucker delivering mulch to a private landfill drove to the entrance by accident instead of the truck staging area. He was told to go to the staging area and head to the back of the line without incident. Later, five men accused the… pic.twitter.com/of2tUaGpV8 — Malcontent News (@MalcontentmentT) July 29, 2025

The driver called this situation an attempted homicide or assault with a vehicle. Even the social media users agreed with him and echoed the sentiments in the comment section.

People have also called for the construction firm to lose contracts, licensing, and for criminal charges to be filed.

Several civil rights organizations and online commentators have spoken against the incident and condemned the unnecessary act of violence. They have also highlighted the stark difference between the driver’s lawful conduct and the violent, racially-motivated response he had to face.

There are many legal analysts who are saying that if intent to harm is proven, bulldozer operators and accompanying workers may face felony assault charges.

More info on these guys. And the company that owns this site made a corporate response.https://t.co/Y7r5ktQXdj pic.twitter.com/O4MCPVXf5h — Challenge Your Beliefs (@ChallengeBelief) July 28, 2025

The company allegedly linked to the workers is Wright Brothers Construction. It was identified by one man wearing a hard hat during the confrontation. There were men in the video identifying themselves as authorities and deputies, though there were no visible badges in the video. A local sheriff’s office has also confirmed that there were no deputies on scene during the incident.

This case is part of a worrying pattern of blatant racial intimidation. Authorities are reviewing footage and statements to determine if charges are warranted.

Meanwhile, the driver is sharing his experience and asking for accountability and increased awareness. “Cameras don’t lie,” he told his followers, and the video bears witness to an unsettling reality. This also shows that ordinary work trips can become dangerous when racial prejudice is normalized.