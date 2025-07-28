‘I’m Black, I’m Educated’—Woman Fires Back After Being Told Her Sneakers Weren’t ‘Professional Enough’ for Workplace

Gen Z is famous for questioning norms, especially those that have been in place but do not serve any purpose other than causing inconvenience.

Following the same line of thought, young Black corporate professionals are now challenging outdated workplace norms. She is challenging the need for women to wear heels after her job criticized her sneakers as “too casual.”

The TikTok user by the name @jonaeieshia recently made a video expressing her frustration over her choice of footwear. This young corporate worker was recently admonished for wearing clean, modest Adidas Sambas to the office. According to OP, the sneakers were stylish and clean, comfortable, and entirely appropriate for a work environment.

When she was called out, she did not meekly submit; she left the office premises to buy a pair of flats from the closest Walmart. She live-recorded the moment and called out the dress code suggested to her as an example of an elitist dress code.

She then made a follow-up video and leaned into her identity as “Miss Two Degrees”. She is a proud first-generation, black, highly educated woman, and she is out there navigating corporate America, all on her own.

She also made it clear that it may be young and black and new to corporate America, but it did not diminish her education or her professionalism. There were many who were criticizing her and her attitude towards the set norms, but she has her responses ready and sharp.

“I’m loud, I’m Black, and I’m educated… Y’all feel the need to play dress-up to be taken seriously? That sounds like a personal problem.”

The reaction to her outburst has been dividend online. There are few who have criticized her and are saying that the professional environment demands professional clothing. Similarly, certain footwear begins outside the office environment.

These people have posted comments like “Sneakers are never OK for corporate jobs.”

However, she is not alone and has found her people. Her supporters are pushing back, saying that high-end real estate agents and many men in the corporate sector wear sneakers with their suits.

insane pull from the vault the cole haan x nike air’s walked so the new balance 1906L’s could run (i refuse to wear either) pic.twitter.com/etXxrt75fB — Keean (@itskeean) July 26, 2025

“High-end real estate agents and corporate men wearing Nike x Cole Haan collabs are commonplace. Clean, modest sneakers should be acceptable.”

People have called out HR personnel and executive teams and asked them to evolve with time. They have also asked for dress codes to be upgraded with a 2025 business climate, and efforts must be made to be inclusive.

Such steps would make workplaces more culturally intelligent. Many commenters have applauded her courage in calling out inconsistencies.

“You are looking at Miss Two Degrees… I never experienced anything else but corporate,” she affirmed.

Several viewers have resonated with her stance. There are younger professionals and women of color who said that they have felt the pressure to conform to the narrow norms of Eurocentric appearance standards to be taken seriously.

The story mainly exposes how professional norms can cause exclusion. It is especially true when those standards stem from privilege. Another reason is the lack of awareness of diverse cultures.

Corporate America is evolving, and the demographic is colored and comes in all shapes and sizes; therefore, it is now time to ditch the outdated visual rules and measure credibility through identity and talent.

Many have argued it is time to let go of the dress code that was made for secretaries to look pretty for the clients.

The video has sparked broader conversations. It has given rise to talks about professionalism, class, and race. People are also talking about generational changes in workplace expectations. Some companies have already embraced polished sneakers as part of business casual, while there are others that remain stuck in 1990‑style dress codes, which frankly feel regressive.

Her viral clip reminds us that style and competence are not mutually exclusive. As one user summarized: “You’re looking at Miss Two Degrees and sneakers aren’t gonna stop me.”