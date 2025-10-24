Black Man’s ‘Go Back to the Dentist’ Comeback to Racist Insult Wins the Internet

A brief moment of confrontation in a now viral video on social media has caught attention. The video shows a white man asking a Black man to “go back to the ghetto,” a blatantly racist attack. However, the black man does not back out; he instantly snaps back with a fiery comeback, “Go back to the dentist,” referring to the white man’s visible dental problems.

The video immediately got circulated and was shared on multiple platforms, including X, TikTok Tok and Instagram. The viewers of the clip seem to be shocked and satisfied. While the initial remark reflects the ongoing racial hostility, the comeback shifts the power dynamic. The video has sparked a question and compelled us to reconsider who really holds the mic in such situations.

On one hand, the confrontation between the two men has raised the issue of everyday racism that many Black Americans continue to face. The racism ranges from insults, assumptions, demeaning comments, to physical violence. The bizarre reason for the discrimination is the same question: ‘Where do they really belong?’ The rapid response, on the other hand, shows how social media can empower those targeted.

Racist Tells Black Man To “Go Back To The Ghetto” Black Man Tells Racist “Go Back To The Dentist ” 😂 pic.twitter.com/XlqT58cKzT — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) October 23, 2025

The video also raises a deeper question as to why the ‘go back’ trope continues to haunt Black Americans and is still used as a racial disdain. The good news is that when someone uses wit and smartness to stand up for themselves instead of violence, it makes a difference. Another question that the video has raised is, what role do public recordings and sharing play in modern activism?

The video, in a broader context, proves that public sharing of these micro-incidents helps reflect on larger patterns of racial bias and entitlement. The exchange did end, and people on social media would soon move on to the next trending video, but the issue remains. The encounter happened at all suggests that the “go back” narrative remains a persistent threat.

What’s funny is how the black man doesn’t retreat or cower, but immediately calls out the man by highlighting the white man’s own flaws. The video posted by i Expose Racists & Pedos has received over 1.8 million views.

The video is more than a meme; it’s a mirror of society. It shows how Black Americans endure racial remarks on a daily basis. But the fighting back, recording, and sharing is a step forward. It makes viewers uncomfortable enough to realize their privileges.