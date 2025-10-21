“I’m Still White, You’re Still Black” – Man Hurls Racist Insults at Woman in Parking Lot

A shocking video is circulating online where an old white man is seen hurling racist abuse at a Black woman in her car. The incident reportedly happened in a parking lot of a shopping plaza in Augusta, Georgia. A man dressed in a blue-striped polo shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes approached a woman’s car after he was upset with her driving skills. He then started abusing her and used racist and insulting remarks.

“Stop driving like an [expletive language],” the man started his rant. However, things took an ugly turn with his racist comments. He boldly said, “You know what’s great? You’re still gonna be Black and we’re not!” He even hurled the N-word at her.

The white man, who drove a Black GMC truck, once again yelled, “I’m still white, you’re still Black.”

Meanwhile, the woman laughed off the insults as she recorded the entire incident. Before driving off, she even yelled out his license plate number, which later helped people identify the racist man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Harvey (@therobbieharvey)

The video is now going viral across several social media platforms. Similar to the light reaction of the Black woman who was targeted, people on the Internet are humorously mocking the white man. Someone joked, “Who’s gonna tell him Jesus was not a white man?”

Another wrote on Instagram, “He thinks this is a flex. Who’s gonna tell him?”

Taking a dig at the racist man, someone commented, “If you’re trying to insult someone, you have to say something insulting. He kept complimenting her!!!!”

“They hate us because they ain’t us,” declared a Black man.

“White in a black car buddy, pick a struggle,” laughed off another.

Robbie Harvey, a podcaster, shared the video, and it garnered over 2 million views. Later, he again shared the same video, with an update. In his latest post, he claimed to have identified the man.

“Everyone say hello to Mike Purvis,” he wrote in his Instagram caption. Harvey further revealed that the man in the video hails from Newark, Delaware and often visits his family in Augusta.

This video is one of the many examples of racism deeply ingrained in the country. Almost every other day, we come across videos and stories of racism endured by the Black community. While many victims are taken aback, some choose to laugh it off and expose the racists on social media. Video recording has helped many to share the truth, as many attackers try to play victim if cops get involved.