Black Man Preaching in Park Faces Bizarre Racist Attack – What Happens Next Has the Internet Cheering for Him

In a now-viral video, viewers witnessed a victim turning the tables on his gun-pointing attacker. The video shows the attacker going from yelling the N-word to saying “please” and “yes, sir.”

The video was posted on October 13 on social media. It begins peacefully, but soon takes an unexpected turn. A black man is seen opening his Bible and reciting verses for a livestream from a park in Toronto, Canada. The objective of the gathering was to protest Canadian Thanksgiving and honor the indigenous tribes whose land was stolen from them during colonization, according to Atlanta Black Star.

During the gathering, a red-headed man is seen approaching him, who suddenly points a gun. “You’re going to tell me to step, [N-word]. Who the [expletive language] are you, [N-word]?” he yelled. The black man asks him to “calm down” and even addresses him as “a brother,” and informs him that he is live-streaming on social media.

“Go ahead and [expletive language] read. Cause you’re a [expletive language] priest, [N-word]?” he proceeded to rant. “And you’re going to f[expletive language] talk to me? Who the [expletive language] are you?” Amid the verbal violence and racial slurs, the attacker claimed that he was a “Native” and also a “gangster.” He pointed his gun at the preacher to intimidate him, but the preacher did not let that affect him. The attacker held the black man’s face, and the two violently fell to the ground.

The scuffle, however, wasn’t captured clearly on camera, but viewers could hear the sounds of punches and painful groans. Many viewers in the comment section expressed their concern for the Bible-reader. It wasn’t clear in the video as to who prevailed in the fight.

“Get the [expletive language] up! You know who you’re talking to?” a stranger could be heard shouting out of the frame. The sound of hitting and goraning continued as the man yelled, “now you’re leaking!” to reference blood. When the black man was back on the camera, viewers felt relieved to see that the tables had turned.

The preacher even collected the gun and unloaded it. He seemed to be running on adrenaline and spoke to his viewers: “Hey, everyone, look at this punk. Putting [expletive language] guns to my head. … We’re not [expletive language] choir boys, here. Don’t f[expletive language] mess with me.”

“Went from Mr. Pastor to Mr. Blaster real quick,” exclaimed a person in the comments section on X, where the video has amassed 1.3 million views. “Had to put them bible verses on pause…” After getting hit, the red-headed man came back into the frame, his face covered in blood.

"went from Mr. Pastor to Mr. Blastor real quick."

What changed was his attitude, and he was seen saying, “I apologize, friend,” and “May I please?” when asking for his gun back, but the black man refused.

“My brother said some Black guy robbed him in the street and that’s why I came to you,” he said. “I’m very sorry I approached you in the wrong thing. Okay, it was not you. I’m very sorry, sir.”

“He went from dropping all types of n-words to ‘buddy’ real quick after that man put belt to [expletive language],” a user commented. Another stated, “Still trying to implicate him in a crime to create a form of victimization. Just lies upon lies. Consequences, though.” Many agreed: “The fact he tried to cry victim after is wild.”

“So reading the Bible while black pisses them off too?” read a top comment, followed by, “He picked the right one that day…”