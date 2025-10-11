“He Didn’t Give Him What He Wanted” – White Man Tries to Intimidate Black Man at Gym and Ends Up Embarrassing Himself

A white man was caught on camera disturbing a Black man at the Crunch Fitness gym in Brooklyn. He was seen causing a threatening situation for the Black man. The white man was constantly slamming a dense medicine ball against a multipurpose machine that the Black man was using to work out.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the white man ignored the gym’s safety rules and basic etiquette, creating a dangerous situation that could have injured the Black man. As he was slamming the ball, it was impacting the machine. And the black man was doing an L-sit pull-up. The exercise is considered to be hard as his arms and legs were stretched in front.

“‘He Was Trying to Get a Reaction’: White Man Caught Intruding on Black Gym Member’s Workout, Creating ‘Dangerous and Threatening’ Situation” – Atlanta Black Star #SmartNews https://t.co/QLl5uvn7el — Black women mind her busy now (@bealong) October 11, 2025

At first he didn’t flinch despite the constant hitting of the ball on the machine. But, after some time, he began to shake while working out. The video of the whole situation went viral on TikTok.

It was posted on the account” bletsgoout” with a narration, “When you’re Black, you’re never really lonely because there will always be a white person all up in your business.”

The video has received 1.7 million views, and one comment sympathizing with Black people got 60k likes, saying, “We are constantly tested.” Another person commented, “Glad he ain’t folding, can’t stop the grind.” The black gym member was determined and took the attack as a challenge and dominated it, but it could have turned dangerous at any moment if he had lost his balance.

Many viewers believed the man should have reacted as the white man was showing an act of microaggression. He clearly went out of his way to interrupt the workout, even though he knew it was affecting the Black man. The gym where they work out has an anti-discrimination policy, meaning the Black man could have filed a formal complaint.

One viewer commented, “A gym employee should have stepped in. Your workout should not put someone else in harm’s way.” Some also believe that he could have involved the police, but one person pointed out, “Y’all don’t get it. He was trying to get a reaction out of him so he could make him look like the aggressor. He handled that perfectly. He didn’t give him what he wanted.”