Bizarre Video Shows Diddy's Reaction When Interviewer Asked Cassie If She Had Anything to 'Confess'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

In 2018, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his ex-lover Cassie Ventura appeared at the Met Gala. The couple seemed much in love when the host Liza Koshy asked them about their ensembles, including P.Diddy's all-white attire. But when Koshy approached Ventura to confess something, the disgraced rapper appeared nervous and uncomfortable as if he feared the response.

"Final question, is there anything that you may want to confess tonight before you go in?" the host said. Ventura replied, "I keep everything right here," pointing towards her heart "or right here," referring to Diddy. But before the ex-girlfriend could respond, Diddy's expression indicated he feared Ventura could reveal any of the dark secrets he had been hiding.

Cassie Ventura (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Big Sean's concert hosted by Revolt TV. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chelsea Lauren)

In the comments section of the YouTube video, one person wrote, "The worried look on his face when the lady asks about Cassie's confessions." Another said, "Look at Diddy's face after she asked if is there anything they want to confess tonight." One Netizen noticed, "Omfg. Slow the video down and literally see how he stares at her menacingly." YouTube user @artistbabexo commented, "When she asked Cassie “is there anything you want to confess tonight before you go in?” Diddly was giving Cassie the death stare. & Cassie hesitated her answer as if she was afraid to respond to the wrong thing. It's sad to see that she was scared."

Sean "Diddy" Combs on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Shareif Ziyadat)

Diddy and Ventura dated on and off for over a decade from 2008 to 2018 and throughout their relationship, they weathered many storms, including the music mogul's physical violence. The ex-couple first met in 2005 and two years later, they were linked romantically. Diddy, who was with Kim Porter back then, began dating Ventura only after he split with Porter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2000s Anxiety (@2000sanxiety)

In January 2018, Diddy revealed during an appearance on Power 105.1 FM's The Breakfast Club, "I love children. I'm trying to get 10. Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that's something that I want. I would only have it with my girl [Cassie], of course," per UsWeekly. However, by October of the same year, news broke that the couple had finally parted ways for good. "They are indeed no longer together and haven't been for months," Ventura's representative said in a statement.

They both moved on until 2023 when Ventura filed a lawsuit against P.Diddy alleging him of abuse and assault. In a statement to The New York Times, she said, "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casandra Fine (@cassie)

Meanwhile, Diddy issued a counter statement, "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," claiming that the rapper had been "subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million" tarnishing his image with "baseless and outrageous lies" while seeking her 15 minutes of fame. But later, she told the outlet that she had settled the matter with Diddy outside of court, thanking her "family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support."

But following her case withdrawal, more lawsuits began to surface alleging Diddy and his associates at Bad Boy Records of sexual assault. The cases led to a federal investigation under which the officials raided his two mansions and found supplies of baby oil and other lubricants. It further fueled the fire and Diddy was taken into custody on September 16.

CNN obtains footage of Diddy beating Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016. pic.twitter.com/MhBmviMm7R — Episodes (@episodesent) May 17, 2024

As part of the investigation under sex trafficking, racketeering, and male prostitution charges, another horrifying video emerged where Diddy is seen physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel corridor. The clip was obtained by CNN that dated back to 2016 and the inhumane treatment of Diddy seemed to match the allegations made against him while he continues to maintain his silence.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)