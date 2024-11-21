Did Sean Diddy Have a Secret Tunnel Leading to Michael Jackson’s House? Here's The Truth

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' case is getting weirder with time with multiple conspiracy theories running wild on the internet. Amid his sex trafficking and prostitution charges, a TikTok video has been going viral claiming the rapper had a secret tunnel that was leading to Michael Jackson's mansion. True or not, it has created a buzz on social media.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accepts the BET Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 2022 BET Awards. Image Source: Photo by Leon Bennett | Getty Images

As part of the investigation, officials raided Diddy's LA and Miami mansions. During this time, a rumor spread rapidly claiming that his LA home had a secret underground tunnel. It began after a manipulated screenshot of a CNN report was created, which falsely appeared legitimate. The viral clip read, "Underground tunnels found at Diddy's LA home" sparking rumors it led to Jackson's home, as per The Mirror.

But the rumors were later debunked by the new outlet and law enforcement searches. CNN representative Emily Kuhn rubbished the rumors and told Reuters, "That is a manipulated image and not something CNN reported." It was finally issued in a public statement that the entire narrative was "fabricated."

A tunnel was discovered in Diddy's luxurious Los Angeles mansion—an underwater swimming tunnel leading to a mysterious grotto, reminiscent of ancient and modern human use of caves.



Despite the discovery, the Federal government has yet to release any photos of it.



The… pic.twitter.com/fqoollW0Ci — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 26, 2024

Though CNN reports denied any such news, real estate listings of Diddy's larger-than-life homes confirm the music mogul has an underground swimming tunnel that is connected to a grotto on the premises. This information was revealed in 2014 when the property was advertised when he first bought it.

P. Diddy talks about Michael Jackson attending one of his parties pic.twitter.com/CmUaLEZY4g — T.Vickz (@TVickz) October 15, 2024

This clarification is supported by the fact that Jackson and Diddy did not have a close relationship. They were rarely photographed together except on one occasion when the New York Post obtained a snap of the Thriller hitmaker crashing Diddy's now infamous parties. The photograph does not prove that the late musician was involved in Diddy's alleged illicit activities.

However, other notable figures have come forward in Diddy's ongoing trial, alleging sex crimes such as forced sex and male prostitution under the guise of his 'Freak-off' parties. Despite the rapper's denial of the accusations, new cases are been filed almost every second day alleging him of abuse some of which were reported to be minors, as young as a 9-year-old.

However, similar to Diddy, Jackson also succumbed to the child abuse allegations in his lifetime. When his career was at its pinnacle, the 'King of Pop' was subjected to multiple sexual abuse allegations. The first case was reported where a 10-year-old California boy, James (Jimmy) Safechuck was hired for a Pepsi commercial alongside Jackson and later on, on a trip to Hawaii, the singer asked the boy to sleep with him.

In 2005 lawyer Tom Mesereau helped clear Michael Jackson of child molestation charges, and still defends him to this day. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/zkwLmVXBVw — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) February 24, 2019

The Los Angeles Times reported that police began investigating the matter. Though, at the time, the officials couldn't find substantial evidence, more accusations emerged. Following the growing cases, police booked Jackson on child molestation charges in November 2003. In June 2005, he was acquitted of all charges and at the age of 50, in 2009, he was found dead of an apparent cardiac arrest.

However, despite his death, the alleged victims continued to speak up against Jackson's immoral acts and a lot of it has been documented in several documentaries dedicated to the late singer/songwriter.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)