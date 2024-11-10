Old Interview of Diddy’s Pal Calling JLo a ‘Disloyal B**ch’ Resurfaces Amid Her Silence in Sex Abuse Case

Jennifer Lopez was a crucial part of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' life back in 2000 when the musicians were dating each other. However, in the wake of Diddy's sex abuse case, JLo has maintained a dead silence. And amid this controversy, a throwback interview of Diddy's friend, who wasn't much of a fan of his relationship with JLo, resurfaced calling her a "disloyal b***h."

Sean "Puffy" Combs & Jennifer Lopez at the 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Image Source: Photo by Steve Granitz | Getty Images

The songstress and the rapper began dating in 1999 becoming the 90s most high-profile couple. However, the relationship only lasted two years and they called it quits in 2001. Though Diddy wished JLo "the best in her life," his pal, on the contrary, seemed sour. In an interview with The New Yorker, the friend called her out for leaving Diddy during his hard time.

The music mogul was in the midst of legal trouble after the couple fled a nightclub in New York and were arrested. JLo's charges were dropped in an hour, but Diddy was acquitted. The Selena star broke up with Combs during legal woes but in a separate interview in 2010, Lopez insisted their breakup was a long time coming. "He was like, 'I love you.' Right away. It was very fast."

However, she agreed that they did "have a connection. We did fall in love and we were very close. But my relationship with him was always something I knew would end. It started out as something very pure and innocent. But it did get ugly — it did get sordid." In a 2003 interview with Vibe, JLo said that though she never caught Diddy cheating, she knew he was being unfaithful. "He'd say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never came back that night," Lopez recalled. "I had to think, do I want to be home with kids in 10 years wondering where somebody is at three in the morning?" The relationship may have ended on a sour note, but the former couple eventually became cordial with each other as they moved on in life.

But, after Diddy's alleged sex crimes became public, the Hustlers actress, who recently parted ways with Ben Affleck, is keeping mum about the case and her association with the rapper. However, a Hollywood insider said that JLo had no idea about Diddy's misdeeds. Thea de Sousa, who worked on Lopez's 2002 rom-com Maid In Manhattan, blasted people on social media for dragging Lopez into Diddy's shady businesses.

"If you knew Jennifer Lopez, if you ever worked with her like I did, or if you were close with people who are like family to her like I am, you would know she did not have any idea about Diddy," claimed De Sousa, per Daily Mail. "She barely drinks, she is not a partier, she isn't a good time girl, she is a workaholic who uplifts women and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life."