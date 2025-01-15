Billy Ray Cyrus is a part of the official lineup of performers for Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. The country music star is set to perform for the guests on January 20th. Many other famous musical artists including Kid Rock are gonna be a part of the lineup.

Billy Ray Cyrus is set to rock the stage at the President re-elect’s inauguration rally. The musical group Village People will also perform at the ceremony. The group is best known for their hit song YMCA. Carrie Underwood will be performing the song America the Beautiful at the ceremony.

Billy Ray Cyrus has announced he is endorsing Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/VAvc3d1Uwk — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) August 8, 2024

Billy’s daughter Miley Cyrus has been very vocal about her political reviews. The father-daughter duo do not share the same stances whatsoever. The Hannah Montana star supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 elections and has had a history of showing support for the Democratic candidates.

The star has also supported Hilary Clinton when she ran for office in 2016. The Wrecking Ball singer has always been very vocal about being against Donald Trump and his political opinions. In 2019, Miley called the Republican a “racist, sexist, hateful a–hole.”

Miley Cyrus on Donald Trump: “Honestly f—k this s—t I am moving if this is my president!” https://t.co/putEXmItAR pic.twitter.com/i95sCwUMFk — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 3, 2016

However, Billy Ray Cyrus has a different political view than his daughter. In August 2024, Billy Ray attended the President re-elect’s rally. Trump seems to have addressed Miley’s hate in the rally last year. “Where is Billy Ray? He’s around here someplace, and he’s great,” Trump began.

He noted that Billy is a “conservative guy” while questioning, “How did you get such a liberal daughter? How had that happened, Billy Ray?”

Trump: Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He’s around here someplace, and he’s great. He’s a conservative guy. I said, how did you get such a liberal daughter? How did that happen? pic.twitter.com/PykKSeZTjY — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2024

Miley and Billy’s relationship has only gotten more and more strained over the years. The relationship reportedly went sour after Billy split with his ex-wife and Miley’s mother Trish. The former Disney star apparently took her mother’s side in the split.

In an audio recording that went viral last year, Billy could be heard calling Miley a “devil.” The country singer also aggressively insulted his ex-wife in the same recording. His relationship with Miley seems to have gotten only worse after the incident. In November 2024, multiple reports suggested that Miley had decided to end her relationship with her father.

Billy Ray’s performance on January 20th will take place in the Capital One Arena. Christopher Macchio, who is an Opera singer, will sing the national anthem. Lee Greenwood is set to perform God Bless the USA at the ceremony. The track has served as Trump’s walk-on song during his campaign.

The inauguration ceremony will take place in Washington D.C. next week. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the President of the United States at the west front of the U.S. Capitol. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office.

Reports suggest that Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be attending the ceremony. Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton will also be present on the day. Javier Milei, Xi Jinping, and Eric Zemmour are some of the world leaders who might attend the event.