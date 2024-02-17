Billy Ray Cyrus Has ‘Tried Reaching Out’ to His Daughter Miley Amid Raging Family Feud: Sources

According to reports, Billy Ray Cyrus has been trying to patch things up with his daughter, Miley Cyrus, after it seemed like she ignored him at her 2024 Grammy Awards victory speech. A source recently spilled to Us Weekly, "He's tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys. The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever." Miley and Billy Ray 'are on the outs,' the source said, adding that Miley is extremely close to her mother and supports her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

After Tish Cyrus, Miley's mother, married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell, rumors of a feud began circulating. At the time, Miley and her elder siblings Trace and Brandi Cyrus were the only ones present at the wedding. Later, Billy proceeded to wed Johanna "Firerose" Hodges in October of 2023.

As per the source, Miley's sibling, Noah Cyrus, has 'always been close with Billy Ray,' which has led to problems 'between her and Miley.' Another source told the outlet, "The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all. It’s no secret neither of them approves of Dominic, and that’s created tension with their mom."

Billy Ray Cyrus hints at reconciliation with family amidst ongoing tensions.

1. Miley Cyrus excluded her father's name during her Grammy Awards acceptance speech.

2. Billy Ray Cyrus posted a picture on Instagram with his wife, focusing on "love."

3. Miley thanked her mother,… — WorldNewsX365 (@WorldNewsX365) February 10, 2024

The strain among the Cyrus family was evident when Miley won two Grammy Awards earlier this month and only acknowledged Tish, Brandi, and her 'love,' Maxx Morando. Supporters immediately brought up the fact that Billy Ray was absent from her acceptance remarks. She said while concluding her speech, "Thank you all so much. I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might've forgotten underwear. Bye!"

In her Instagram post-Grammys statement on February 5, Miley went even further and once again avoided mentioning Billy Ray by name. She wrote, "To my mommy @tishcyruspurcell I love you more than anything in the entire universe, my family, @brandicyrus thank you for being there like always, my godmother @dollyparton - I felt your fairy dust everywhere ( I put a little extra in my hair , could you tell?!) My lover, my momos, my friends, my collaborators, @kidharpoon @tylersamj @pollackmusic @aldaelong, every single person who made this song and album possible!"

Tish Cyrus reveals she had ‘complete psychological breakdown’ as Billy Ray marriage ‘fell apart’



Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, revealed she had a “complete psychological breakdown” prior to divorcing Billy Ray Cyrus.



Tish, 56, shared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast Tuesday that… pic.twitter.com/9QT0vqNdgE — Neus (@Neus_ai) February 7, 2024

In a recent Call Her Daddy episode, Tish discussed her divorce from Billy Ray and said that she went through a complete psychological breakdown after the breakup. Following her "hugely transformative" path of separation, Tish claimed she realized that the reason she remained in the marriage was "out of fear of being alone."

Miley Cyrus celebrating her Grammys with friends and family last night 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/sNX7NRAUdr — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 10, 2024

As reported by Page Six, she said, "I could not eat. I could not sleep. I could not stop crying. I literally weighed, like, 130 [pounds]. I don’t have my mom, and then I don’t have my husband that’s been my husband for 30 years. Like, holy crap, I’m scared." She added, "[Our marriage] had not been in a good place for a long time, and I think I did stay so long out of fear — literal fear — of being alone."