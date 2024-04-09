When Tish Cyrus Insisted That Billy Ray Cyrus Portray Miley’s Father on Hannah Montana

Tish Cyrus explained on the February 7 episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast why she advised her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus to co-star on Hannah Montana, the program that propelled their daughter Miley Cyrus' career. Aside from her father Billy Ray, who portrayed her on-screen father Robby Ray Stewart, Miley Stewart portrayed an adolescent with a covert pop star persona on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tish Cyrus-Purcell (@tishcyruspurcell)

As reported by People, Billy Ray, whose ascent to fame began with his 1992 hit Achy Breaky Heart, initial intention was not to be a member of Hannah Montana. However, Tish recognized a chance for her family to be united and was determined to pursue that opportunity. She recalled on the show, "He had done ‘Achy Breaky [Heart]’ and nothing else was working. And then I brought Miley out to audition for Hannah and she had gotten it. And then one of the casting directors said a joke, like, ‘Ugh, too bad we can’t afford her real dad.’ And I said, ‘Oh, maybe you can.’"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

The Cyrus family at the time, comprising five children, were residing in Toronto, Canada, concurrently with one of Billy Ray's performances before their inclusion in the Disney Channel series. Conducting continuous back-and-forth travel or relocating the entire family across the country would have entailed significant challenges. As a result, Tish was cognizant of the fact that she needed to make a decision. She further revealed, "Miley had already gotten Hannah, and I was already stressed about, ‘What are we gonna do?’ I couldn’t, as a mom, have half my kids in Tennessee and be out [in L.A.] with Miley, like I just could not do that. And so I was like, ‘I have to bring all the kids.’ And so that’s when I said to Billy Ray, ‘You should come audition for the dad. Because they love you and they’re really interested. Yes, it would be a pay cut but our family could be together.’"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

In April 2022, following two prior divorce petitions, Billy Ray and Tish mutually resolved to end their marital union. As per the outlet, they released a statement at the time, "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts." Following their 1993 wedding, the couple went on to have three children: Miley, Braison, and Noah. Billy Ray adopted Brandi and Trace, who were Tish's children from a previous relationship. The duo experienced both highs and lows throughout their relationship of nearly three decades. Billy Ray initially initiated the divorce process in 2010 but subsequently retracted his petition several months later. Tish initiated divorce proceedings in 2013, but the couple reconciled through couples therapy. Following their permanent separation, the ex-spouses discovered new love. Tish was married to actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023, whereas Billy Ray wed Australian vocalist Firerose in October 2023.