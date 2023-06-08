Billie Eilish Rocks Tooth Gems & Lace Tights After Hitting Back At Fashion Critics

The 21-year-old "Bad Guy" hitmaker Billie Eilish proved she's the ultimate trendsetter!

According to PEOPLE, in a recent series of Instagram photos, the "Ocean Eyes" singer displayed her bold and eye-catching fashion sense. The first image revealed Eilish wearing oversized black sunglasses while playfully exposing a tooth gem by pulling down her bottom lip. Eilish accompanied the carousel of photos with the caption "Call me." In one of the Instagram stories, the Grammy-winning artist showcased additional sparkling tooth gems while flashing a smile and winking at the camera. In a couple of other posted photos, Eilish embraced a semi-gothic style. She confidently sported white lace tights under a layered ensemble that included a gray hoodie with beige pleated fabric panels. Completing the look were oversized white snow boots.

In the penultimate slide of her main post, the brunette beauty showcased her fashion-forward sense by pairing a Coach jacket with a Gucci beanie, creating a stylish mismatch. Shortly after sharing the post, many of her 109 million followers expressed their admiration for her outfits in the comments section. One fan playfully joked, "I know that hotline bling," referencing Billie's caption, while another commented, "These are iconic fits."

Following the ongoing Y2K trend, the superstar has joined a growing list of celebrities, including Rihanna and Rosalía, who have embraced tooth gems as a fashion statement in recent months. Additionally, Eilish has demonstrated her enduring fondness for lace. This was evident in her gothic-inspired appearance at the Met Gala last month, where she turned heads in a custom black lace gown designed by Simone Rocha.

Over the weekend, Eilish addressed criticism regarding her fashion choices by sharing a post on Instagram. In the post, she referred to it as a "letter to some comments" she has come across on social media. On Saturday, May 27, the recording artist responded to comments labeling her a "sellout" for embracing more feminine styles recently. In the now-expired stories, she acknowledged being heavily criticized for her tomboyish dressing during the initial five years of her career, and she highlighted the consistent pressure she faced to conform to traditional notions of femininity in order to be perceived as more attractive.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy-ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I'd be hotter if I acted like a woman, Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout. You guys are true idiots," Eilish captioned a close-up pic of her face as she continued calling her critics "bozos" who need to "let women rest." In a follow-up story, Eilish wrote: "FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not, women could be interested in multiple things. Also, that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times."

The Grammy-award-winning artist has consistently been a topic of discussion when it comes to her fashion sense. Back in 2019, when she was just 17 years old, she openly addressed her clothing choices in a Calvin Klein advertisement, stating, "I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that's why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?