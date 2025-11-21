Bill and Hillary Clinton Kick Off The Holiday Season By Testifying in Epstein Probe

In a surprising turn in the ongoing congressional inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein’s extensive network, Bill and Hillary Clinton have been called to testify before the House Oversight Committee during the holidays in December. The move signals a significant escalation in the investigation into high-profile ties to the disgraced financier.

Representative James Comer, GOP chairman from Kentucky, formally initiated the request for depositions with subpoenas issued back in August. According to the New York Post, Comer’s investigation is focused on any private or professional contact the former president and secretary of state may have had with Epstein and his associates.

🚨Democrats and Republicans approved subpoenas in July for Bill and Hillary Clinton. After good-faith efforts to schedule depositions, further delays aren’t acceptable. Given their Epstein ties, avoiding Congress would be in defiance of subpoenas & warrant contempt proceedings. pic.twitter.com/mxxgq3GX7v — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 21, 2025

In particular, the committee is interested in connections to Epstein’s inner circle. This includes the infamous Maxwell family, and whether there are any undisclosed meetings or favors conducted outside Clinton’s official government duties.

The Clintons’ lawyers tried to limit their involvement earlier this month. In a letter dated November 3, the couple’s attorney offered to submit only “a written proffer of what little information” they claim to have about Epstein.

BREAKING – Newly released campaign finance records show that from 1990 to 2018, Jeffrey Epstein directed about 89% of his political donations to Democratic and progressive causes, with notable individual recipients including Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, and Chuck Schumer. pic.twitter.com/u72hXgthNA — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 19, 2025

However, the committee wasn’t having it. Comer emphasized that in-person testimony is crucial. “Considering the acknowledgment that your clients have some pertinent information, your stance effectively requests that the Committee abandon in-person testimony that could be significant to its legislative oversight,” Comer wrote.

Comer further pointed out that attempts to restrict the inquiry only heighten suspicions about how closely tied the Clintons are to Epstein. Comer explained, “Moreover, your assertion that your clients’ testimony would lack relevance to the objectives of the Committee’s investigation because the incidents in question occurred outside the Clintons’ official duties overlooks the Committee’s focus.”

🚨BREAKING: House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Bill & Hillary Clinton refusing to testify in front of Congress about their ties to Epstein. “I expect the Clintons to be met with the same fate that Bannon and Navarro were met with.” No one is above the law. Lock them up. pic.twitter.com/A4EhNJy6s5 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) November 20, 2025

Comer continued, “It is precisely the fact that President Clinton and Secretary Clinton had associations with Mr. and Ms. Maxwell in private capacities as individuals that the Committee finds noteworthy.”

According to the committee’s official schedule, Bill Clinton is slated for deposition on December 17 at 10 a.m. His wife, Hillary Clinton, will be heard the next morning. Both sessions will probably be closed to the public.

The latest twist in the Epstein case comes as lawmakers try to be more transparent about the high-profile people connected to Epstein. Many of these connections still adamantly deny any wrongdoing. Bill and Hillary have consistently maintained that their interactions with Epstein were limited and professional. While Bill has previously confirmed flights on Epstein’s private jet, he still but denies any knowledge of illegal activities.

It’s not a good week to be a Democrat. https://t.co/C7yltWm24q — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) November 21, 2025

Still, past investigations have revealed documents showing the Clintons’ names in Epstein’s flight logs and guest lists. Of course, these have been used to fuel conspiracy theories, but this formal congressional inquiry could bring clear answers. Or, it could at least help us understand what their relationship was really like.

As the committee’s deadline approaches, everyone is keeping a close eye on the situation. Any testimony from the Clintons could shake things up.

As we get ready for what looks like will be a historic December, the Epstein investigation is making headlines once again. And both Clintons are once more at the center of controversy.