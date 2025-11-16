Bill Clinton Claps Back as Trump Over Epstein Investigation

Bill Clinton is responding after President Donald Trump announced he would ask the Department of Justice to look into the former president’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. This move has intensified a political battle that has already captured national attention.

In a statement posted on X, Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña criticized Trump’s action as a political stunt aimed at diverting attention from the administration’s issues. “These emails prove Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing. The rest is noise meant to distract from election losses, backfiring shutdowns, and who knows what else,” Ureña said.

The investigation, initiated at Trump’s request, is part of a larger review by the Justice Department into Epstein’s connections with influential political figures. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Friday that she had instructed U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton from the Southern District of New York to examine Epstein’s ties to Trump’s political opponents, including Clinton. This announcement came just hours after Trump expressed his desire for the DOJ and FBI to investigate Epstein’s “involvement and relationship” with Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

None of the individuals Trump mentioned have faced accusations from Epstein’s victims, and Clinton has consistently denied any wrongdoing. He has acknowledged taking multiple flights on Epstein’s private jet for Clinton Foundation activities, but maintains he was unaware of Epstein’s crimes. Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Nonetheless, the renewed attention comes after Congress released thousands of pages of documents related to Epstein and amid rising calls to unseal more. The emails, schedules, and contacts revealed over the past month have reignited interest in Epstein’s network, raising questions about who knew what and when.

These emails prove Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing. The rest is noise meant to distract from election losses, backfiring shutdowns, and who knows what else.https://t.co/BaAUDbw2uv — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) November 14, 2025

Trump has presented the new investigation as a way to uncover the truth, telling reporters on Air Force One, “I’m the chief law enforcement officer of the country. I’m allowed to do it.” On Truth Social, he criticized the situation as “another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats,” claiming that Clinton’s ties to Epstein warrant further investigation.

Reid Hoffman, mentioned by Trump despite having no accusations linking him to Epstein’s abuse, responded firmly on X. “Trump should release all of the Epstein files: every person and every document in the files,” he wrote. He emphasized that he was never a client of Epstein’s and only had contact with him through MIT fundraising. “The call for an investigation is an obvious ploy to avoid releasing the files,” he added.

Attorney General Bondi defended the new investigation, stating that the DOJ would pursue it “with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American people.”

On Capitol Hill, political tensions are rising. A Republican-led House Oversight Committee has issued subpoenas to Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and several other prominent figures as part of its expanding Epstein investigation. Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell has indicated she is willing to testify before Congress if provided legal protections, although no agreement has been reached.

The Justice Department’s review is expected to investigate the recently released emails, financial records, and testimonies tied to Epstein’s vast network. With political tensions running high and both parties accusing each other of exploiting the scandal, it remains uncertain whether the probe will bring clarity or further complicate the chaos surrounding one of the most significant criminal cases in the past decade.