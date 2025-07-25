Big TSA Changes Every Passenger in the US Needs to Know for a Hassle-Free Trip

TSA keeps introducing new rules and regulations to ensure that passengers have safe and seamless air travel experiences. However, it might sometimes get difficult for the general population to keep a track of all the changes that TSA keeps bringing, which in turn might cause problems while travelling.

To help with this issue, Travel guru Pollyann, known as travelwithpalma on Instagram, recently posted some of the new changes recently by TSA and explained them in simple terms so that people on the internet having access to her account can have a better understanding of TSA’s new rules.

One of the key changes implemented by TSA recently was the reversion of the decade old rule of having to take off shoes at the security checkpoint. Revising this rule, TSA announced that certain airports will be allowing the passengers to keep their shoes on throughout the security process since the enhancement of technology has ensured that shoes were no longer required to be taken off for safety concerns.

Besides mentioning the changed rule about the shoe, Pollyann also highlighted the new rules about carrying power banks, mentioning, “Power banks banned in checked bags – they must go in your carry-on. Shoes stay ON – the TSA no longer requires shoes off at most U.S. airports.”

TSA also implemented some necessary guidelines about IDs and which are the valid ones as their website mentions, “As of May 7, 2025, state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs that are not REAL ID compliant are no longer accepted as valid forms of identification at airports. Passengers should either travel with an acceptable alternative form of ID, like a passport or enroll for a state-issued REAL ID through their state DMV offices.”

It further says, “Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant at TSA checkpoints and who do not have another acceptable alternative form of ID will be notified of their non-compliance, may be directed to a separate area and may receive additional screening. This includes TSA PreCheck passengers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 106.7 Lite FM (@1067litefm)

In case someone fails to carry a proper ID, TSA officials will have to confirm their identity through an established identity verification process and that passenger will only be allowed to enter the security checkpoint after their identification has been done properly.

Another important change came regarding liquids and how much is allowed to be carried. The TSA website mentions, “You are allowed to bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes in your carry-on bag and through the checkpoint. These are limited to travel-sized containers that are 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominique | Well Traveled Child (@welltraveledchild)

It further adds, “Placing these items in the small bag and separating from your carry-on baggage facilitates the screening process. Pack items that are in containers larger than 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters in checked baggage. Any liquid, aerosol, gel, cream or paste that alarms during screening will require additional screening.”

It is important for travelers to keep these TSA rules in mind to ensure that they travel seamlessly and do not face any unnecessary hassle at the airport.